Hollywood Actress Mila Kunis To Launch NFT Animation “Stoner Cats”





Mila Kunis was recently seen commenting on how empowering the blockchain field is and needs more exploration for better results. Following the current trend in crypto marketing, Mila Kunis is ready to launch stoner cats – an animated web series where people will buy NFT tickets as tokens to watch the show. Proceedings collected through NFT will be used to produce more episodes of the web series. The actress further highlighted how the ongoing pandemic situation has made her curious about the growing crypto market and forced her to dive deep into the sources to learn more about Bitcoin deals and day-to-day transactions. Mila Kunis to launch NFT tokens as tickets to her web series The actress famous for her roles on “The 70s Show” and Family Guy had made an appearance on the Conan O’Brien Show where she announced how the Stoner Cat web series will use NFT-designed crypto as access tokens to purchase coins. tickets. The funds raised through these tokens will then be used to produce more episodes for the series. Kunis also clarified that the time during the quarantine made his research more on cryptocurrency and its related aspects. The show will primarily use blockchain technology to educate people on how cryptography can be used in day-to-day procedures. The project will revolve around five domestic cats who repeatedly save their owner from impending incidents. Kunis also spoke about how the show’s concept was inspired by the CryptoKitties which first launched in 2017 and were pretty impressionistic NFTs that were never invented. Mila Kunis joins forces with the founders of Cryptokitties and CryptoPoops Mila Kunis, in an effort to deliver the tokens supported by NFT services, had partnered with leading brands such as CryptoKitties and CryptoPoops founders, Mack Flavelle and Jonathan Howard. Kunis also described how, with these tokens, she intends to deliver the best possible content in the form of entertainment and fun. The price of the tokens has not yet been determined, however, the prices of popular NFTs among celebrities had been interpreted in millions. According to Kunis, the show is scheduled to premiere in July. following Juhi Mirza is an archeology major who is obsessed with blockchain / crypto technology and considers it to be the fundamental philosophy of the future. Her relentless ability to research and crystallize multiple technical facts / perspectives into compelling stories makes her an accessible financial writer. She takes care of her archaeological activities and loves to dig up the past on weekends.

