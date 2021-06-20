Hawaii celebrates the life of Robert Kekaula, a man of sports, news and music





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – With the news of the death of Robert Kekaulas, members of the Hawaii community flooded social media with messages of love and memories to celebrate the life of one of the legendary sports commentators of the state. Best known for his endearing personality and iconic reporting wearing aloha shirts, many islanders have relied on Kekaula for the latest sports news. As far as I can remember, Robert Kekaula was one of those people who were just a presence in everyone's life and homes. A true legend, says Sarah Emerson on Twitter. Thoughts and prayers at the Kekaula Ohana. Rob was a Hawaii Sports Ambassador and really experienced Aloha! I am extremely grateful for Robs' guidance, wisdom and friendship from my years as a high school athlete to my coaching career. Rest at Aloha Robert Kekaula – Craig K. Stutzmann (@CoachStutzmann) June 19, 2021 Along with his long career as a sports reporter at several local news stations, Kekaula was also known as the voice of sports at the University of Hawaii. He has often been seen playing play-by-plays for football matches. Kekaulas' unbridled enthusiasm for football in Hawaii made it worth every minute of staying up after 2 a.m. on a college football Saturday morning to watch the game late in the game. It is heartbreaking. https://t.co/2piMKJZ3yW – PodKATT (@valleyshook) June 19, 2021 Kekaula's passion for the sport was widely seen and appreciated by many in Hawaii. His enthusiasm as a sports journalist has also spread beyond the islands, with his huge and infectious personality reaching even those on the mainland. Saddened to learn of the passing of Hawaii Sportscasting legend Robert Kekaula. He was Hawaii's iconic sports voice and my daughters' favorite. Every trip to Hawaii at UNLV, she wanted to come to the press gallery to see it. Football Saturdays won't be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/i6kanN551i – Kevin Bolinger (@ KevinFOX5Vegas) June 19, 2021 In addition to his athletic career, Kekaula was also passionate about Hawaiian music. Not only did he adore it, but he also recorded three albums: Kanak Attack, Daddys Little Girl and Bout Every Day People. Kekaula also had his own production company called A Guava Ding Thing. Two releases from his label have won several Na Hoku Hanohano awards. In the Hawaiian music community, Kekaula was particularly close to bands like the Manao Company, Kapena, and many bands from the 1990s. He also produced his daughter, Tieras released solo. Although a Hawaiian icon in sports, news and music has passed away, the memory of Kekaulas' work will continue to inspire and live on.







