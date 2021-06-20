We will all agree that Bollywood has changed in so many ways. The actors came and went, some stayed and still shine; while there were few that completely changed the face of the Hindi film industry. Actors like Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal are said to be the new face of the Hindi film industry; but then again, with recent Akshay ventures like Padman and Dangal d’Aamir, we cannot forget the actors who remained during the change; and are still present.

So here we have 15 Bollywood movies that changed the face of the Hindi film industry:

Haider (2014)

Based on Shakespeare’s popular tragedy Hamlet, moreover Haider is the third adaptation of a Shakepearean drama afterMaqbool(2003) andOmkara(2006). Shahid Kapoor made a big comeback in the Bollywood industry with Haider, with acclaimed reviews for screenplay, music and direction; Shahid had completely immersed himself in the role. Although this is a modern adaptation of Hamlet, the story revolves around the insurgency in Kashmir in 1995. In addition, Haideris the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival.

Toilets: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Toilets: Ek Prem Katha is one of the first problems to speak openly about the sanitation problems facing village women in our country. With Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the film was a commercial and critical success; for his script and his message behind the film. As well as discussing serious issues around open sanitation, the film also contains equal doses of romance, comedy, and drama. Hence a complete package.

Dangal (2016)

Based on the real-life lives of Geeta and Babita Phogat, the film was not only a commercial success, but also entered the 300 crore club. With Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the film revolves around the Phogat family. How Mahavir Singh Phogat (Khan), apehlwani wrestler trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumarito, who became the first world class Indian wrestlers. Zaira Wasimand Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra represent the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. Khan’s dialogue “Maari Choriyaan Choron se Kam Hai ke” is one of the most popular dialogue to date.

Lipstick under my burka (2016)

The film revolves around 4 women in search of freedom. Although they still manage to claim their desires in the end, but not until they have faced all the odds and obstacles that presented themselves. Additionally, the film was initially banned because it was “female-oriented” and had bold female characters. The representation of their right to liberty created problems, which led to a ban on his release in the country. The film then premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, and won the Spirit of Asia Award and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality. After its initial release after some editing and editing, the film was nominated for the 63rd Filmfare Awards, for Best Picture (Critic) and Best Supporting Actress for Ratna Pathak.

Thappad (2020); Rose (2016)



A perfect blow to the misogyny that lurks somewhere or the other among the people around us. Although the writers and directors of the two films are different; but they are few of those films that have portrayed the true meaning of feminism and combating the underlying misogyny. With Taapsee Pannu in the lead, with various co-stars, the films give us the perfect example of how women should live in our society; with respect and dignity.

Trapped (2016)

Rajkumar Rao is indeed one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry. This movie will invade you without warning and create a separate space in your head; that’s what a man can do when he’s trapped, completely. The film revolves around a man, who accidentally finds himself locked in his own house. Without food or water, and constantly crying for help, but her apartment is way too high to be heard. He even turns on his television from the balcony to attract the attention of the guardian, or anyone for that matter. A perfectly normal man who goes completely crazy, when he is Trap.

Pad Man (2018)

Pad man is based on the real-life story of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. He is a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, whose journey was written by Twinkle Khanna in his fictional storyThe legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor leading the way. The story revolves around the importance of menstrual hygiene in women. in addition Pad man won the 66th national award for best film on other social issues.

Tumbbad (2018)

Although the film did not perform well commercially, it definitely won the hearts of its viewers late in the day. Tumbbad is a mythological thriller that will give you goosebumps every now and then. The mystery is kept intact throughout the film to stay on the cutting edge. The climax will leave you in tatters and immediately strike you with a realization that you might not have thought of otherwise. The moral of the film is simple enough, that greed can never let you live in happiness; but the way the message is portrayed is pretty brilliant.

The Dirty Image (2011)

Vidya Balan has completely eaten the role through and through. She is one of the few actresses to have shattered the stereotypical images of actresses in the Bollywood industry. The script, staging and acting are a complete package to keep you entertained. And in the end, you will be impressed with Vidya Balan.

Vicky Donor (2012)

Who would have thought that there could be a movie based on the life of a sperm donor? That too in 2011, was Bollywood ready for a movie like this? No one, but we are sure of one thing that this film has broken a stereotype among films made in Bollywood. And helped change the face of the Hindi film industry.

Padmaavat (2018)

Padmaavat is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s third collaboration with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This film was one of the perfect dramatic films of the historic Bollywood period. With Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, Padmaavat is primarily a female-centric film. The character played by Deepika is in itself empowering, but the show has been completely eaten up by Ranveer Singh. He has once again proven himself to be one of the best actors in Bollywood. The rawness he portrays of Alauddin Khilji is just “Mashallah!”

Barfi (2012)

Why Barfi was not nominated for an Oscar remains a question for many. A film by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead; the film revolves around a deaf and dumb boy, Ranbir. It’s a dramatic comedy and it’s potentially one of the best Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra proves that she can play any role from scratch, without a doubt.

Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood, as fans say. For years she has been making films focused on women and is also successful. Queen is one of those movies, where a girl from a middle-class family goes on a honeymoon on her own after her fiancé fails to show up on the wedding day. The film is the journey where Rani, aka Kangana, finds her real self. And that a queen doesn’t need a king to survive.

Bank (2020)

Panga is yet another Kangana Ranaut film, although it did not perform well commercially when the lockdown hit the country. The film is a sports drama, where a forgotten world champion of Kabaddi makes the decision to make his comeback. Jaya Nigam (Kangana) is a middle class woman, who is now married and has a seven year old child. The film revolves around the new journey she takes to fulfill her hidden desire to be the Kabaddi player she once was.

