Entertainment
15 Bollywood movies that changed the face of the Hindi film industry
We will all agree that Bollywood has changed in so many ways. The actors came and went, some stayed and still shine; while there were few that completely changed the face of the Hindi film industry. Actors like Ayushmann Khurana, Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal are said to be the new face of the Hindi film industry; but then again, with recent Akshay ventures like Padman and Dangal d’Aamir, we cannot forget the actors who remained during the change; and are still present.
So here we have 15 Bollywood movies that changed the face of the Hindi film industry:
Haider (2014)
Based on Shakespeare’s popular tragedy Hamlet, moreover Haider is the third adaptation of a Shakepearean drama afterMaqbool(2003) andOmkara(2006). Shahid Kapoor made a big comeback in the Bollywood industry with Haider, with acclaimed reviews for screenplay, music and direction; Shahid had completely immersed himself in the role. Although this is a modern adaptation of Hamlet, the story revolves around the insurgency in Kashmir in 1995. In addition, Haideris the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival.
Toilets: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
Toilets: Ek Prem Katha is one of the first problems to speak openly about the sanitation problems facing village women in our country. With Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the film was a commercial and critical success; for his script and his message behind the film. As well as discussing serious issues around open sanitation, the film also contains equal doses of romance, comedy, and drama. Hence a complete package.
Dangal (2016)
Based on the real-life lives of Geeta and Babita Phogat, the film was not only a commercial success, but also entered the 300 crore club. With Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, the film revolves around the Phogat family. How Mahavir Singh Phogat (Khan), apehlwani wrestler trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumarito, who became the first world class Indian wrestlers. Zaira Wasimand Suhani Bhatnagar their younger versions while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra represent the adult versions of the two Phogat sisters. Khan’s dialogue “Maari Choriyaan Choron se Kam Hai ke” is one of the most popular dialogue to date.
Lipstick under my burka (2016)
The film revolves around 4 women in search of freedom. Although they still manage to claim their desires in the end, but not until they have faced all the odds and obstacles that presented themselves. Additionally, the film was initially banned because it was “female-oriented” and had bold female characters. The representation of their right to liberty created problems, which led to a ban on his release in the country. The film then premiered at the Tokyo and Mumbai Film Festivals, and won the Spirit of Asia Award and the Oxfam Award for Best Film on Gender Equality. After its initial release after some editing and editing, the film was nominated for the 63rd Filmfare Awards, for Best Picture (Critic) and Best Supporting Actress for Ratna Pathak.
Thappad (2020); Rose (2016)
A perfect blow to the misogyny that lurks somewhere or the other among the people around us. Although the writers and directors of the two films are different; but they are few of those films that have portrayed the true meaning of feminism and combating the underlying misogyny. With Taapsee Pannu in the lead, with various co-stars, the films give us the perfect example of how women should live in our society; with respect and dignity.
Trapped (2016)
Rajkumar Rao is indeed one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry. This movie will invade you without warning and create a separate space in your head; that’s what a man can do when he’s trapped, completely. The film revolves around a man, who accidentally finds himself locked in his own house. Without food or water, and constantly crying for help, but her apartment is way too high to be heard. He even turns on his television from the balcony to attract the attention of the guardian, or anyone for that matter. A perfectly normal man who goes completely crazy, when he is Trap.
Pad Man (2018)
Pad man is based on the real-life story of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. He is a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, whose journey was written by Twinkle Khanna in his fictional storyThe legend of Lakshmi Prasad. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor leading the way. The story revolves around the importance of menstrual hygiene in women. in addition Pad man won the 66th national award for best film on other social issues.
Tumbbad (2018)
Although the film did not perform well commercially, it definitely won the hearts of its viewers late in the day. Tumbbad is a mythological thriller that will give you goosebumps every now and then. The mystery is kept intact throughout the film to stay on the cutting edge. The climax will leave you in tatters and immediately strike you with a realization that you might not have thought of otherwise. The moral of the film is simple enough, that greed can never let you live in happiness; but the way the message is portrayed is pretty brilliant.
The Dirty Image (2011)
Vidya Balan has completely eaten the role through and through. She is one of the few actresses to have shattered the stereotypical images of actresses in the Bollywood industry. The script, staging and acting are a complete package to keep you entertained. And in the end, you will be impressed with Vidya Balan.
Vicky Donor (2012)
Who would have thought that there could be a movie based on the life of a sperm donor? That too in 2011, was Bollywood ready for a movie like this? No one, but we are sure of one thing that this film has broken a stereotype among films made in Bollywood. And helped change the face of the Hindi film industry.
Padmaavat (2018)
Padmaavat is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s third collaboration with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This film was one of the perfect dramatic films of the historic Bollywood period. With Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the lead, Padmaavat is primarily a female-centric film. The character played by Deepika is in itself empowering, but the show has been completely eaten up by Ranveer Singh. He has once again proven himself to be one of the best actors in Bollywood. The rawness he portrays of Alauddin Khilji is just “Mashallah!”
Barfi (2012)
Why Barfi was not nominated for an Oscar remains a question for many. A film by Anurag Basu, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead; the film revolves around a deaf and dumb boy, Ranbir. It’s a dramatic comedy and it’s potentially one of the best Bollywood movies. Priyanka Chopra proves that she can play any role from scratch, without a doubt.
Queen (2013)
Kangana Ranaut is the Queen of Bollywood, as fans say. For years she has been making films focused on women and is also successful. Queen is one of those movies, where a girl from a middle-class family goes on a honeymoon on her own after her fiancé fails to show up on the wedding day. The film is the journey where Rani, aka Kangana, finds her real self. And that a queen doesn’t need a king to survive.
Bank (2020)
Panga is yet another Kangana Ranaut film, although it did not perform well commercially when the lockdown hit the country. The film is a sports drama, where a forgotten world champion of Kabaddi makes the decision to make his comeback. Jaya Nigam (Kangana) is a middle class woman, who is now married and has a seven year old child. The film revolves around the new journey she takes to fulfill her hidden desire to be the Kabaddi player she once was.
Read also 16 Bollywood actors who boost their careers thanks to OTT and their Salary 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]