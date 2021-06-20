Eternals star Salma Hayek explains why she loved shooting the Marvel movie





Salma Hayek has been busy promoting The hitman’s wife Bodyguard, his new action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. However, the sequel isn’t the only film in Hayek’s 2021 lineup. The eagerly awaited Eternals The film by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao will mark Hayek’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent conversation with USA today, Hayek explained why do Eternals was an emotional experience. “Something strange happened. I cried a bit. But it wasn’t about my dreams of being a superhero. It was because it means so much to so many people that, to think that for a Mexican girl – a Mexican woman in her 50s – I could have been a superhero. I was very proud to have my superhero outfit. It meant something, “explained Hayek. In another recent interview with ComicBook.com, Hayek revealed that the filming The hitman’s wife Bodyguard helped her prepare for the Marvel movie. “The action scenes actually helped a lot … they removed some of the rust and they were very helpful for what followed which was the Eternal,Hayek explained. “It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie,” Hayek shared with Variety last month. “I guess I thought this boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock. All of a sudden I got a call, ‘They want to talk to you about a new franchise.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ And I said OK, but they don’t tell you any information until you’re on the phone. It’s kinda hard being an action hero if you’re Mexican. It’s really hard to. be an action hero if you’re a Mexican and a woman. But to be an action hero, being Mexican, a woman and my age, I felt like they punk me. And the worst, c was that I was one of the first people they chose. I had to keep my mouth shut for so many months. I couldn’t tell anyone. And I couldn’t wait for the day when I could say it. . “ Eternals is currently set to hit theaters on November 5th.. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe 2021 lineup includes Loki, which releases new episodes on Disney + on Wednesdays, Black Widow in theaters and Disney + Premier Access on July 9. What if… on Disney + in August, Shang-Chi and the legend of ten Rings in theaters on September 3, Hawk Eye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney + later in the year, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Path Home in theaters December 17th.

