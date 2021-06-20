The return of Farm Technology Days is fast approaching | News from country life

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days is a unique agricultural show in the United States for several reasons, according to Matt Glewen, the show’s general manager.
First, the show is almost entirely run by volunteers. Second, the farm show moves year after year to different locations across the state, Glewen said at a June 15 media briefing.
This year, its Eau Claire counties showcase agricultural heritage as the show heads to Huntsinger Farms, just south of Eau Claire, July 20-22. Eau Claire County last hosted the show in 1992, when the event was still known as Farm Progress Days.
No matter where a must-see FTD event takes place in the state of Wisconsin, there will be something different to celebrate, said Randy Romanski, secretary-designate of the Department of Agriculture, Commerce and Consumer Protection of the United States. Wisconsin.
In 2021, that something different will include horseradish. Huntsinger Farms and its subsidiary Silver Spring Foods are the world’s largest producer and processor of food products.
The expectation for this summer spectacle is high, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of the Eau Claire County FTD from 2020 to 2021.
Usually there would have been another show already scheduled at a different location for 2021, which could have complicated matters, but due to a decision before the pandemic hit the scene, summer 2021 was wide open. to always keep the show postponed to Eau Claire County.
The decision not to host a show in 2021 was announced in October 2019. Low attendance in 2019, a sluggish farming economy, and plans to host the show on an off-farm site were cited as reasons for the 2021 show previously. planned in Jefferson County has been withdrawn. books. As concerns about COVID-19 spread, organizers moved the Farm Technology Days gap year from 2021 to 2020.
While it was helpful to have dates open to reschedule the 2020 show, the Eau Claire County FTD would not have been possible if the Rygg family, who own Huntsinger Farms, had not agreed to stay as host and keep about 300 acres off rotation, Mike Gintner, said Eau Claire FTD executive committee chairman.
Eric Rygg said they were honored to have the unique opportunity to serve as host. Based on all the contributions received and because they did not want to see all the hard work that had already gone into the show go to waste, they felt that they should continue as 2021 hosts, a- he declared.
And, once people are at the farmhouse show, Rygg said, they’ll be sure to see the right decision been made.
Highlights of the 2021 show will include farm tours, numerous exhibitors presenting products and services, agricultural machinery on display, attractions specifically aimed at young people, daily entertainment and more.
COVID-19 precautions that could be in place for this year’s show are still under review. Lee Caraher, communications manager for the Eau Claire show, said there will be plenty of masks available at the show. Current plans are not to require masks outdoors and to require them in indoor areas. But this is subject to change.
For the latest news on Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County, visit www.wifarmtechdays.org. Proceeds from the show will be distributed to youth farming programs in the Chippewa Valley.
After the 2021 show in Eau Claire County, farm show enthusiasts will only have one year to wait until the next one.
Farm Technology Days 2022 will be held July 12-14 next year in neighboring Clark County. The Dennis and Suzie Roehl family will host the show at their farm, Roehl Acres, which is home to a registered Holstein herd and event barn.