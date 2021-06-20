Dominic West’s wife strikes a friendship with Prince Charles as her actor husband plays him in The Crown

Dominic West may be ready to play the Prince of Wales in the Netflix hit The Crown, but it’s his wife who has a much better idea of ​​what life as the Heir to the Throne really looks like.

Because The Mail on Sunday can reveal that a charming and rather unexpected friendship was formed between Catherine FitzGerald and Prince Charles.

It may sound like an unusual alliance, but Catherine is a member of the Irish aristocracy and as a landscaper she shares a love of horticulture with the famous green-fingered prince.

“It’s pretty sweet,” a source said. “They forged a bond around their mutual love of gardening.”

Catherine, 50, is also a neighbor of Charles, living with West about 14 miles from her Highgrove country heap.

It was outside that Wiltshire house where she and West staged an awkward kiss for the paparazzi last year, after the The Wire actor was seen chatting with his co-star Lily James on a trip to Rome.

While cynics scoffed at their handwritten statement saying “Our marriage is strong and we are very together”, it is a sentiment that has endured. Just last month, Catherine spoke lovingly about her husband, telling an interviewer, “We are totally devoted to each other.”

Her other passion is gardening, which is how she befriends Charles.

She was chosen to redesign the 100-acre gardens of Hillsborough Castle, the official residence of the Royal Family in Northern Ireland, and met the Prince at Clarence House in September 2014 to discuss the project. And she was personally thanked by the Prince in his speech on the occasion of the successful reopening of the estate in 2019.

One of her tasks was to restore the castle’s Granville garden, created in the 1940s by Charles’ great-aunt, Lady Rose Bowes-Lyon.

In an interview at the time, she said: “Horticulture is my passion, the craft of gardening, more than design. I want to transmit this passion, especially to children, to get them excited. ‘

Charles also worked with Catherine on a project in Romania.

The prince has long been an advocate for maintaining the country’s traditional villages, and when he initiated the restoration of Apafi’s mansion in Transylvania, Catherine was called in to work on the garden. Its website states: “The dossier was to research the garden of the recently restored 17th-century manor house, built as a hunting lodge on the outskirts of the village of Malancrav.”

It was outside this Wiltshire house (pictured) where she and West staged an awkward kiss for the paparazzi last year

She also supported the Mihai Eminescu Trust, a charity created to protect the cultural heritage of Transylvania, of which Charles was the patron for 13 years.

The prince and the gardener also have less cerebral passions in common. When Catherine married West in Ireland in 2010, she hired the Saloon Star group to perform at their reception the same musicians who performed for Charles’ 60th birthday celebrations at Highgrove the year before.

Catherine grew up in Glin Castle, County Limerick, a fairytale property set in 400 acres of forest that has been in her family for over 700 years. She is the eldest child of Desmond FitzGerald, the 29th Knight of Glin, who died in 2011 without a son to inherit his title.

Her father entertained people like Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, and poet Seamus Heaney there, and today Catherine and her husband sometimes rent the entire 15-bedroom chateau and its 15 acres of amenity grounds. Pop star Taylor Swift is among those who allegedly paid $ 8,000 a night for fun.

West, 51, said of his wife’s love for the castle: “She has dedicated 20 years to the garden. It is at the heart of his being.

In March, Catherine, who trained at the Royal Horticultural Society, told Tatler magazine: “I can’t persuade Dominic to move there yet, but I’m working there.”

West’s project with Lily James, 32, The Pursuit Of Love, which aired recently on BBC1, and along with his role as Prince Charles in the next two series of The Crown, he was cast for the upcoming Downton Abbey film. , released in December.