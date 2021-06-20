Entertainment
Seo In-Guk: 5 things to know about the actor doom at your service
By Maritess Garcia Reyes
June 20, 2021
Doom at your service is the latest Korean drama series to enchant the hearts of many, mainly due to the incredible chemistry between talented talents Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. Learn more about Mr. Doom himself by reading below:
It’s been two years since actor Seo In-guk starred as a mysterious man with a forgotten past in The smile left your eyes (alternative title: One hundred million stars in the sky) the South Korean remake of the 2002 Japanese TV series Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. While he performed cameo roles on Netflix Navillera (an inspiring and heartbreaking drama that stars Park In-hwan and Song Kang) and the 2019 fantasy romantic comedy, Abyss, which features 56e Baeksang Arts Awards Best New Actor Ahn Hyo-seop and Strong Girl Bong Coming Soonof Park Bo-young, his followers were eagerly awaiting his big comeback on big and small screens. And as a celebrity wish come true, Seo In-guk welcomes the year with a crime action film titled Pipeline and a series of fantastic romance to make you pale, Doom at your service.
In Doom at your service, who broadcasts on Viu, Seo In-guk plays the character of Myul Mang (from the Korean word myeolmang meaning “destruction” or “cursed”) a messenger between gods and humans, who unexpectedly meets Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), an editor for a web novel company who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma and has only 100 days to live.
Related: 10 Snacks & Drinks You Often See In Korean Dramas: Banana Milk, Tteokbokki, Iced Americano & More
With Doom at your service still halfway through its 16 episodes as of this writing, viewers are getting more curious about this man who is arguably one of South Korea’s most prominent talents. Get to know him with these interesting details about Hallyu’s man of the hour.
More than a talented actor, Seo In-guk is a professional singer-songwriter with a voice that can easily make your heart beat faster. In 2009, he competed and won the grand prize of the singing competition, Superstar K. In 2012, he landed the main role in the nostalgic drama of the 90s Response 1997, where he sang two singles for the soundtrack—All for you and Just the way we like—the two duets with co-star Jung Eun-ji of South Korean girl group Apink. The first, a remake of the song by Fresh, became one of the best-selling singles in 2012 on the Gaon Single Chart.
In episode 13 of the 2016 romantic comedy King Louie Shopping where he performed with Nam Ji-hyun (Suspicious Partner; 100 Days My Prince), he played the piano and sang the Korean version of the song, It’s time, the English original of which was written by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse for the Broadway Musical Jekyll & Hyde.
On Youtube, videos of him performing English covers such as All of me by John Legend, Home by Michael Bublé, Just once by James Ingram and I’m yours by Jason Mraz show his versatility as a singer and how he has transformed and honed his fluency in the English language over the years. He also had the chance to share the stage with South Korean-American singer Lena Park and American Idol 9 qualifier John Park (the voice behind Vincenthereforethe famous soundtrack of, I am always by your side). The trio performed Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s hit, A sweet day.
Related: 20 Must-Have K-Pop Idols Became K-Drama Stars: BTS V, 2PM’s Taecyon & More
Following his break-up with South Korean singer Park Bo-ram after a two-year relationship, the actor confirms he is single and “ready to be in a relationship when he finds a right person” at the press conference from his latest film, Pipeline. In an interview with One TV Asia years ago for the fantasy romantic comedy The master’s sun where he played the role of a security chief, Kang Woo, who stood silently next to his sunbae Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-Jin), he was asked if he was ready to date someone older. To which he replied, “I think love has no age limit. I would prefer a smart woman to a pretty one as the ideal type.” Any takers?
Related: Oscars 2021: Youn Yuh-jung is the first Korean to win Best Supporting Actress
In 2012, Seo In-guk recounts Korea JoongAng Daily in an article by Carla Sunwoo that he was battling bulimia, an eating disorder, which began when judges at a hearing for JYP Entertainment warned him about his weight. “At the initial hearing they said I had to lose weight… From that point on I became obsessed with losing weight. After every meal I would throw up so I could lose weight, ”he says, adding that when he returned to his agency after losing enough weight, he was rejected again because his“ singing got worse ” . He presumes this was due to damage to his vocal cords from the vomiting. Years later, after passing those roadblocks, he won the grand prize at Superstar K, which helped him regain his self-esteem and self-confidence.
Aside from his weight, he also thinks he’s an ugly duckling sometimes, saying, “Personally, I think I have a weird face. Sometimes I look good, and sometimes I look ugly. I think the director [of Pipeline] thought highly of my strange visual. He also said that my eyes and my aura attract people. I was really grateful for his compliment ”at Pipeline press conference. Wait what?
Unlike her role as the last surviving heir of a chaebol president in the 2016 series King Louie Shopping, Seo In-guk’s life is more of the rags-to-rich type. His father was said to have been a welder and his mother used to pick up boxes and recyclables in the garbage in order to earn money so that she could feed him and his younger sister.
To this day, he views his mother as his role model, saying, “My mother has struggled since I was young … Of course my father is also my role model, but the reason I chose my mother is that she had a lot of difficulty collecting recycled papers to raise me … Even after I started, she continued this work. I told her to stop and rest comfortably but she said she didn’t want to because if she rests and stops working her body would get sick and she told me that she likes meeting new people. ”It was reported that he gifted his mother the now closed Coffee Natteurae, a cafe located in their hometown. He also opened Sojindam Ulsan, a restaurant run by his sister. to my mother in this aspect. I can’t take a break or rest. When I do, I just want to work again. So she is my model “.
Related: 7 Romantic K-Drama Shows On Netflix To Burst Watch: CLOY, Startups, And More
This multi-feature entertainment has won too many accolades for its outstanding performance on television. In 2012, he received the Best New Actor award at the 5th Korea Drama Awards for his role in Love the rain as well as the prize for the best couple (with Jung Eun-ji from Apink) for Response 1997. The song of Seo In-guk and Jung Eun-ji, All for you also won three Best OST awards at the 14th Mnet Asian Music Awards, 4th Melon Music Awards and 1st KDRama Star Awards in the same year.
His acting skills were also recognized at the 2013 SBS Drama Awards (New Star Award, The master’s sun), 2014 KBS Drama Awards (Best New Actor, The face of the king) and the MBC Drama Awards 2016 (Prix d’Excellence, actor in a mini-series, King Louie Shopping).
Fans are waiting for him to get the Best Actor award at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards next year. Cross fingers!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]