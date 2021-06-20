Seo In-Guk: 5 things to know about the actor doom at your service

With Doom at your service still halfway through its 16 episodes as of this writing, viewers are getting more curious about this man who is arguably one of South Korea’s most prominent talents. Get to know him with these interesting details about Hallyu’s man of the hour.

In Doom at your service, who broadcasts on Viu, Seo In-guk plays the character of Myul Mang (from the Korean word myeolmang meaning “destruction” or “cursed”) a messenger between gods and humans, who unexpectedly meets Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), an editor for a web novel company who has been diagnosed with glioblastoma and has only 100 days to live.

It’s been two years since actor Seo In-guk starred as a mysterious man with a forgotten past in The smile left your eyes (alternative title: One hundred million stars in the sky) the South Korean remake of the 2002 Japanese TV series Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi. While he performed cameo roles on Netflix Navillera (an inspiring and heartbreaking drama that stars Park In-hwan and Song Kang) and the 2019 fantasy romantic comedy, Abyss, which features 56 e Baeksang Arts Awards Best New Actor Ahn Hyo-seop and Strong Girl Bong Coming Soonof Park Bo-young, his followers were eagerly awaiting his big comeback on big and small screens. And as a celebrity wish come true, Seo In-guk welcomes the year with a crime action film titled Pipeline and a series of fantastic romance to make you pale, Doom at your service.

Doom at your service is the latest Korean drama series to enchant the hearts of many, mainly due to the incredible chemistry between talented talents Park Bo-young and Seo In-guk. Learn more about Mr. Doom himself by reading below:

More than a talented actor, Seo In-guk is a professional singer-songwriter with a voice that can easily make your heart beat faster. In 2009, he competed and won the grand prize of the singing competition, Superstar K. In 2012, he landed the main role in the nostalgic drama of the 90s Response 1997, where he sang two singles for the soundtrack—All for you and Just the way we like—the two duets with co-star Jung Eun-ji of South Korean girl group Apink. The first, a remake of the song by Fresh, became one of the best-selling singles in 2012 on the Gaon Single Chart. In episode 13 of the 2016 romantic comedy King Louie Shopping where he performed with Nam Ji-hyun (Suspicious Partner; 100 Days My Prince), he played the piano and sang the Korean version of the song, It’s time, the English original of which was written by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse for the Broadway Musical Jekyll & Hyde. On Youtube, videos of him performing English covers such as All of me by John Legend, Home by Michael Bublé, Just once by James Ingram and I’m yours by Jason Mraz show his versatility as a singer and how he has transformed and honed his fluency in the English language over the years. He also had the chance to share the stage with South Korean-American singer Lena Park and American Idol 9 qualifier John Park (the voice behind Vincenthereforethe famous soundtrack of, I am always by your side). The trio performed Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s hit, A sweet day. Related: 20 Must-Have K-Pop Idols Became K-Drama Stars: BTS V, 2PM’s Taecyon & More

Seo In-guk sings Korean version of “This is the Moment”

Following his break-up with South Korean singer Park Bo-ram after a two-year relationship, the actor confirms he is single and “ready to be in a relationship when he finds a right person” at the press conference from his latest film, Pipeline. In an interview with One TV Asia years ago for the fantasy romantic comedy The master’s sun where he played the role of a security chief, Kang Woo, who stood silently next to his sunbae Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-Jin), he was asked if he was ready to date someone older. To which he replied, “I think love has no age limit. I would prefer a smart woman to a pretty one as the ideal type.” Any takers? Related: Oscars 2021: Youn Yuh-jung is the first Korean to win Best Supporting Actress

Photo: Instagram @seo_cccc

In 2012, Seo In-guk recounts Korea JoongAng Daily in an article by Carla Sunwoo that he was battling bulimia, an eating disorder, which began when judges at a hearing for JYP Entertainment warned him about his weight. “At the initial hearing they said I had to lose weight… From that point on I became obsessed with losing weight. After every meal I would throw up so I could lose weight, ”he says, adding that when he returned to his agency after losing enough weight, he was rejected again because his“ singing got worse ” . He presumes this was due to damage to his vocal cords from the vomiting. Years later, after passing those roadblocks, he won the grand prize at Superstar K, which helped him regain his self-esteem and self-confidence. Aside from his weight, he also thinks he’s an ugly duckling sometimes, saying, “Personally, I think I have a weird face. Sometimes I look good, and sometimes I look ugly. I think the director [of Pipeline] thought highly of my strange visual. He also said that my eyes and my aura attract people. I was really grateful for his compliment ”at Pipeline press conference. Wait what?

Photo: Instagram @seo_cccc

Seon In-guk as Myul Mang in Doom at Your Service. Photo: Viu

Unlike her role as the last surviving heir of a chaebol president in the 2016 series King Louie Shopping, Seo In-guk’s life is more of the rags-to-rich type. His father was said to have been a welder and his mother used to pick up boxes and recyclables in the garbage in order to earn money so that she could feed him and his younger sister. To this day, he views his mother as his role model, saying, “My mother has struggled since I was young … Of course my father is also my role model, but the reason I chose my mother is that she had a lot of difficulty collecting recycled papers to raise me … Even after I started, she continued this work. I told her to stop and rest comfortably but she said she didn’t want to because if she rests and stops working her body would get sick and she told me that she likes meeting new people. ”It was reported that he gifted his mother the now closed Coffee Natteurae, a cafe located in their hometown. He also opened Sojindam Ulsan, a restaurant run by his sister. to my mother in this aspect. I can’t take a break or rest. When I do, I just want to work again. So she is my model “. Related: 7 Romantic K-Drama Shows On Netflix To Burst Watch: CLOY, Startups, And More

Seon In-guk & Jung Eun-ji perform “All For You” at tvN Awards