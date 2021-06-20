How John Krasinski feels about not directing A Quiet Place 3





John Krasinski reveals how he feels about not directing A Quiet Place 3 after directing the first two films in the sci-fi franchise.

John Krasinski will not be directingA quiet place 3, and here’s what he thinks about handing over the reins to Jeff Nichols. Although Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert inOffice, he has established himself as a director in recent years.A quiet place was his third directorial effort when it was released in 2018. The original sci-fi film was a huge success and immediately saw Paramount Pictures begin to consider making it a franchise. Now thatA Quiet Place, Part II has come out and turns out to be another hit, the next movie in the franchise is making strides forward. Paramount originally announced in 2020 thatMud director Jeff Nichols would help the next entry in the series. The film received a 2022 release date, but the studio recently announcedA quiet place 3 Rather, released in 2023. It’s based on an original idea by Krasinski, and he’s now discussing what it’s like to pass the franchise on to someone else. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: A Quiet Place: The Best Spinoff Movie Idea After Part 2 In a recent interview withEmpire, Krasinski revealed that he’s actually quite happy not to directA quiet place 3, mainly because of Nichols’ involvement. He said Nichols was his first choice to direct the next film, so he was thrilled when theMudand Midnight Specialdirector took the job. Read Krasinski’s full response below: Really the only person I had in mind when asked if I would pass this on was Jeff. I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mudis one of my favorite movies, and so real and intimate. This is exactly the kind of painting that we painted with very organic characters from inA Quiet Place that you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for that, and when he said yes, I was over the moon. I told him my story, he left and developed the world on his own with that starting point, and I’m so thrilled. In fact, he just shot a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and can’t wait to see him shoot this thing. Even after the success of the firstA quiet place, Krasinski was publicly quite hesitant to return to make a sequel. He said during the press cycle forA quiet place 2 that his mind changed once he started working on the script. The story of the sequel was something Krasinski felt he had to be directly involved in. As he once again developed the initial idea forA quiet place 3, Krasinski thanks Nichols for taking the idea and following it. As excited as Krasinski is for NicholsA quiet place 3, it is not yet confirmed exactly what it will contain. The end of the cliffhanger ofA quiet place 2 left the door wide open following the Abbott family story. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe could all return for the sequel. It is also possible that NicholsA quiet place 3 will focus on a whole new part of the world. This could give Krasinski a break before leading a real sequel toA quiet place 2. MORE: A Quiet Place 2’s Ending Means Part 3 Has To Show The Rest Of The World Source: Empire Black Widow: Why Red Guardians Shield Is Better Than John Walkers

