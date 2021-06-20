Geena Davis Talk Film’s shocking reception Susan Sarandon predicts it will change Hollywood – The Hollywood Reporter

When MGM Thelma & Louise in theaters 30 years ago, Geena Davis said the press predicted it would change everything.

“There are going to be so many movies featuring women, about women, female road shots, whatever,” she recalls the whirlwind surrounding the Ridley Scott-directed movie starring Davis opposite Susan Sarandon from a screenplay by Callie Khouri. “I think, hot dog, let’s sit down and wait for all this magical change to happen. We are still waiting. It really didn’t happen. It seems like every five years or so there’s another movie featuring women that’s a huge hit and people say, “Well now everything is definitely going to change”, and it really isn’t. . “

It changed the career of all of the above by securing six Oscar nominations and one victory for Khouri, effectively catapulting Davis, Sarandon and Khouri to new heights in Hollywood. The trio celebrated the victories, shared a backstage feed and opened up about some of the shocking responses they received from critics on Friday night as they attended a special 30th anniversary drive-thru screening event at the Greek Theater from Los Angeles which featured a pre-show question-and-answer session hosted by THR Rebecca Keegan.

The event – an advantage for the LA Regional Food Bank and the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in the Media partnered up between MGM and Cinespia – fell at the end of a landmark week in Los Angeles as COVID-19 restrictions were dropped, including mask warrants and capacity limitations. The news undoubtedly contributed to a positively relaxed atmosphere on the Greek’s pitch where attendees mingled masklessly prior to the screening, taking photos of the stars and seeing the original 1966 Ford Thunderbird convertible, which was placed on the pitch. on loan from the Petersen Automobile Museum. Also there: Rufus Wainwright, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

Davis and Sarandon took advantage of the looser restrictions, arriving together in matching custom t-shirts designed by a friend of Davis’s who said, “She’s my Thelma and I’m his Louise” on Sarandon while Davis flipped it over to match. to her character, “I am her Thelma and she is my Louise. (Sarandon said THR that if there is fan demand for the shirts, maybe the charity partners of the night can resume production and sell them as a fundraiser.) They stayed close all night, doing all the interviews for the red carpet together and hopping into the Thunderbird to pose for photos from the front seat where they also recreated the dramatic kiss from the end of the film, something that probably would never have happened a few months ago during a tense period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keegan commented on how fun it was to see the pair again in the original car and asked what it was like to film the iconic driving sequences. “It was really fun, especially in the desert,” commented Sarandon. “What I’ve learned is you do your best when you’re really trying to drive a car and you just don’t think about anything and line up the shots. I was driving pretty fast by the time we finished the movie.

They had a fleet of Thunderbirds used for filming and Sarandon remembered that one caught fire, one was inflated to go really fast, and several more were chased off a cliff. As for the others, she said that Scott “gave all the cars to his sons except this one which I thought was really unfair. Shouldn’t we have had cars? she asked the audience. They responded like drive-in audiences have been doing lately, honking their horns several times.

Speaking of answers, Davis said THR that the way women reacted to the film had a profound influence on the roles she played in the rest of her career. “It made me realize how we give women few opportunities to come out of a movie feeling empowered by the female characters. Men understand this with every movie they watch,” Davis commented, who told Keegan during the question-and-answer session that Khouri’s script was the best she had ever read, so much so that she had her agent called at Scott’s office every week until ‘he agrees to meet her. “It really got me thinking about what women in the audience are going to think of my character from now on and made me want to play roles where I could feel good in them. choice made by the character. I refused parts based on this thinking, that’s for sure.

While women may have adopted it, Khouri said in the question-and-answer session that she was “completely shocked” by some of the other responses to the film, which follows the main characters during a road trip that turns into a law leak. “With all the murder and mayhem you see in the movies male critics would say, ‘They killed the guy.’ But he was just a guy and he had brought her in, “she explained of the male character shot by Louise after trying to rape Thelma.” Let’s not lose our mind here, this is not. wasn’t exactly a series of murders. “

She also checked the name of a particular reviewer – US News and World Report ‘s John Leo, who had a longtime column – for what he wrote. “I’ll never forget his name,” she said. “He called him neo-fascist. I was like, wow, you really have to have your pantyhose in a wad to call this neo-fascist movie after all the bullshit women have had to put up with in every movie ever made.

Sarandon also spoke about the reception of the film and his surprise at being a part of something that has had such a lasting cultural impact.

“You have seen Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid? I thought it was a cowboy [movie] with women and trucks and it’s gonna be a lot of fun, Ridley is a great director and it’s a fun storyline, ”she told Keegan. “I completely underestimated the fact that we were retreating into territory held by straight white men. They took offense and accused us of glorifying murder and suicide and all the kids. It didn’t sound like much, it seemed unusual that there was a woman you could be friends with in a movie. Normally, if there were two women in a movie, you would automatically hate each other for some reason. … The next thing we knew, hell broke loose.