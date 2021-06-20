Bailey weighs legal action against Netflix crime show





The former prime suspect in the murder of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier is considering legal action against Netflix, ahead of his long-awaited documentary series.

a Bailey told the Independent Sunday this weekend that he reflects on his legal situation before the release of the documentary on June 30.

My lawyers will pay special attention to the Netflix production, said the is 64 years old.There are aspects that we will be watching closely and reviewing. I myself am a lawyer by training. Everything will be carefully considered and I will consider my legal situation, including the legal action.

A rival five-part documentary Sky production, directed by filmmaker Jim Sheridan, will also begin screening tonight. Mr. Bailey has cooperated with the Sheridan documentary series, but has not cooperated with Netflix production. The Englishman, who saw the Netflix trailer, added: The Netflix documentary confirms what I thought. Netflix did not produce an objective documentary, but biased and damaging propaganda. When contacted, a spokesperson for Netflix refuted this claim, saying: Viewers will make their own decision when they have watched the entire series on Netflix. Mr Bailey added that he has no plans to watch the Netflix production when it airs at the end of the month. He said he was slightly curious about the Jim Sheridans documentary series, which airs on Sky Crime tonight. It emerged yesterday that Sky had accepted a request from the Du Plantier family to remove interviews with them from the Mr. Sheridans documentary series. The family is believed to be unhappy with how the five-part series portrayed Mr. Bailey as a victim in the case. Speaking about this development yesterday, the former journalist said: I am sympathetic to the Du Plantier family and always have been. But I have to say that I find it strange that they cannot accept any suggestion that I am innocent, which I am. The Manchester native added that he expects to see Jim Sheridans production at some point. I don’t have Sky so I won’t watch it tomorrow. I don’t particularly want to see it, but I think I will at some point. Mr Bailey added that the recent media fury surrounding the two new TV releases had made it harder than ever to find a new home. The former journalist recently split from his 30-year-old partner, artist Jules Thomas. He is currently looking for a new home in West Cork. I don’t think the two documentaries help me in my attempts to get new accommodation. I am reluctantly in the public eye and in the limelight. I was immersed in this 25 years ago and still face it, he added. Meanwhile, Mr Bailey also wrote to Commissioner of the Guard Drew Harris, Taoiseach Michel Martin and the Minister of Justice to request a re-examination of the case in an attempt to confirm his innocence. The Manchester-born reporter claimed that a former senior Garda Cold Affairs official said he should have been eliminated as a suspect years ago, given the evidence. Mme du Plantier was beaten to death outside her holiday home in West Cork on 23 December 1996. Mr. Bailey has always claimed his innocence. He was arrested twice but was never charged with the unsolved murder. Although he was never charged in Ireland, Bailey was tried and convicted of murder in absentia by a Paris court in 2019. Irish courts last year rejected a third attempt by French authorities to extradite in connection with the murder of the Frenchwoman. In previous correspondence with Commissioner of the Guard Harris last month, he wrote: For 25 years my life has been marred by a plot to pervert the course of justice, putting me in the frame of a crime with which I had nothing to do with. The cumulative effect of perpetuating a false narrative portraying me as a murderer totally ruined my life. It robbed me of my career, of reasonable legitimate expectations, and recently led to the severing of my 30-year relationship with the women I loved and have always loved. He continued: I ask you, as a pair of clean hands, to initiate a review of the original investigation. Meanwhile, Mr Bailey is currently in the process of donating over 100 legal pounds to volunteer lawyer groups, as he attempts to move some of his possessions out of the home he shares with his now. ex-partner, Jules Thomas. I often offer free legal advice to anyone who approaches me in the markets where I sell my poetry. So this is really part of it, I donate my vast law library so that people can enjoy it for free because these books are very expensive. It’s really a win-win because I need to move some of my stuff out of the Jules house.

