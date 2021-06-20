Meet the AWESOME DADDIES of Bollywood – Movies Rediff.com

Alright, Bollywood mom can appreciate an enviable position in the movies, but dad isn’t far behind!
Father’s Day, June 20 Joginder Tuteja watch the onscreen fathers who have impressed over the years.
Amitabh Bachchan
IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in Piku.
He’s played a dad a couple of times in the movies, and we probably loved them all.
Recently, his act of revenge in Badla and comic avatar in 102 Not released come out.
Then there are the Sarkar series, Piku, Baghban, Viruddh, Waqt, Ek Rishta, Mohabbatein, Sooryavansham…
Akshay Kumar
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Ananya Nayak in Rowdy rathore.
Although he has played a variety of roles over the past three decades, Akshay’s father stars in Jaanwar stands.
His greatest hits, playing a father, have been in Rowdy rathore and Hey baby.
Aamir Khan
IMAGE: Aamir Khan with Suhani Bhatnagar and Zaira Wasim in Dangal.
In Akele Hum Akele Tum, Aamir played the role of the father of a young boy whose mother (Manisha Koirala) had left the family.
But the biggest risk he took was playing an older man in Dangal, who pushed her daughters (Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra) to become wrestling champions.
Shah Rukh Khan
IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Arjan Aujla in My name is khan.
Shah Rukh did not hesitate to play the role of a father in different types of stories.
In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, he played a father who ignored his only son.
In Ra.A, he played a loving father to a boy for whom he designed a reality video game.
His most poignant act as a father was in My name is khan, who just wanted his son to be normal, unlike him.
Salman khan
IMAGE: Salman Khan with Aditya Narayan in Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai.
Over two decades ago, Salman played the role of the father of a young boy (Aditya Narayan), who mysteriously comes into his life in Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. It was a fun chemistry between the duo.
Later in his all-time blockbuster Sultan, he played the father of an infant who dies.
Saif Ali Khan
IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan with Alaya F in Jawani Jaaneman.
Saif played a future father in Salaam Namaste and dad of two children in Ta Ra Rum Pum,
InChief, he has forged a beautiful bond with his son.
But his coolest act was seen in Jawani Jaaneman where he bumps into a young woman, only to realize that she is his daughter.
Irrfan Khan
IMAGE: Radhika Madan with Irrfan Khan in Average English.
Irrfan played a father like only he could.
the Namesake saw it at its poignant best, D-Day wanted to bring her son back to India, Madaari saw him avenge the loss of his son as he Middle Hindi and Average English, he wanted the best education for his daughter.
Hrithik Roshan
IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with Hrithik Roshan in Krishna 3.
In two of Hrithik’s most difficult films, Krishna and Krishna 3 made him play a double role of father and son.
Then in Krish 4, it has a triple role!
Anil kapoor
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor enjoys new roles year after year. Recently he was seen as himself in AK vs. AK where real and real life met. In the film, his daughter Sonam is kidnapped and Anil is devastated.
Prior to that, he played the dad of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in Dil Dhadakne Do.
He was the best part of Race 3 like Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem’s father as he Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, he offered a touching performance with his daughter Sonam.
Ajay Devgn
IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Abigail Eames in Shivaay.
Ajay is probably the only mainstream superstar to start his career as a father in his first film, Phool Aur Kaante.
In Taarzan: the car of wonders, he turned into a car while he U Me Aur Hum, he played an older father.
Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? presented him as a harassed family man as he Shivaay, he was on a mission to save his daughter from the Russian Mafia.
Abhishek Bachchan
IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in At.
In a tough turn, so well done by R Balki, Abhishek played his real dad’s dad in At.
Abhishek really deserves a lot more appreciation for his work than he receives.
Tiger Shroff
IMAGE: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and Barbiee Sharma in Baaghi 2.
Tiger Shroff played the daddy of a missing girl, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Disha Patani.
Baaghi 2 was a hardcore action artist who had no room for any fatherly emotion, but the little space he had, it was heartwarming to see Tiger in a different way.