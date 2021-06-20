Will Smith shares title and cover of his first book | Celebrities





Will smith is already a multi-trait talent, and now he’s looking to add another track to his repertoire. On Saturday June 19, the famous actor and recording artist shared the title and the cover of his next autobiography on Instagram. Smith revealed that the book will be titled, simply, WILL, and will be released on November 9 and published by Penguin Press. The colorful cover features Smith’s face in a pencil-drawn form. RELATED: Transparency! : Will Smith takes stock of his 3-week fitness after vowing to get in the best shape of his life It’s been a labor of love, Smith said in the video announcement post. I’ve been working on it for two years and it’s finally ready.

The cover was designed by the artist from New Orleans Brandan BMike Odums. Author Marc Manson will write the book alongside Smith. WILL will follow Smiths’ youth in Philadelphia, discuss his landmark role in The prince of Bel-Air, and later films in which he was featured as Coupling and But. It’s easy to maneuver the material world once you’ve won your own mind. I believe, Will said via his website. Once you have learned the plot with your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward, to greater growth and greater experience. It is the true will. Advance in spite of everything. And move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leaving them behind. You can pre-order WILL, here.







