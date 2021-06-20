“I consider myself very lucky to be a part of Bollywood”





Bollywood’s most entertaining celebrity new song, Rakhi Sawant, “Dream Mein Entry” has been released and you can see Rakhi’s killer moves in the song. The song is presented by Saregama and sung by Jyothika Tangri and rapped by Parikshit Gupta. Rakhi tells News Helpline about the song and more. Sharing his filming experience, Rakhi said, “It was quite difficult filming the song. My choreographer director Shabina Khan worked hard for this. She herself was the artistic director. A few days before the shoot, my costume designer. I had had a crown, because of which the clothes did not reach the set. I mixed and matched my clothes in the song. He added: The day before the shoot, Shabina and I were finalizing my clothes over the phone. Have been. As soon as my costume was finalized, Shabina sent her team to finalize the dancer’s costume. But it was a lot of fun shooting the song. “ Speaking of her dance moves in the song, Rakhi said, “I’m a die-hard dancer. But when I reached the plateau, Shabina told me to lower my tremors. She wanted to see the grace and oomph factor in me. That’s why he brought down my latke jerks. The Saregama team offers new songs one after the other. Sharing the experience of working with him, Rakhi said: This is my first after Bigg Boss. The song is When Saregama gave me this song, at first he just wanted to do a cover but later he finalized to make the video for the song. This song is the trailer for the audience, now I’m going to do more songs with the Saregama team. “ Read more: Vidya Balan dedicates the track “Main Sherni” to Corporate Lionesses in her recent social media post! Rakhi receives a lot of support from his friends in the industry. Regarding this, he said: “I have a lot of friends in the industry. Ali, Rahul Vaidya, Anita Hasandani, Gauhar Khan, Kashmira Shah, Bhabharti, Krishna, Devoleena, Vikas Gupta, Vindu Dara Singh, Pavitra Punia have all shared my songs on their social networks. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of Bollywood. Salman Khan was very helpful to Rakhi in having his mother operated on, when talking about it she said, “Salman bhai cured my mother of cancer. He had him operated on by the best doctor. Priya Dutt also helped us a lot. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. “ Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency support wire without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

