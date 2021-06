Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 20-26

June 20: Actress Bonnie Bartlett (St. Elsewhere) is 92 years old. Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson is 79 years old. Actor John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 77 years old. Singer Anne Murray is 76 years old. Bob Vila, host of the home repair show, is 75 years old. Lionel Richie is 72 years old. Actor John Goodman is 69 years old. Bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) is 67 years old. Bassist John Taylor of Duran Duran is 61 years old. Sugar Ray bassist Murphy Karges is 54 years old. Actress Nicole Kidman is 54 years old. Alison Krauss and Union Station is 54 years old. Actor Peter Paige (Queer as Folk) is 52 years old. Actor Josh Lucas (Sweet Home Alabama) is 50 years old. Singer Chino Moreno is 48 years old. Singer Amos Lee is 44 years old. Voice, Curly Sue) is 40 years old. Grace Potter and the Nocturnals singer Grace Potter is 38. Actor Mark Saul (Grays Anatomy) is 36 years old. Actor Dreama Walker (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is 35 years old. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse (Superb) is 32 years old.

June 21st: Actor Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) is 88 years old. Comedian Joe Flaherty (SCTV) is 80 years old. The Kinks musician Ray Davies is 77 years old. Actor Meredith Baxter (Family Ties) is 74 years old. Actor Michael Gross (Baxters co-star in Family Ties) is 74 years old. Guitarist Nils Lofgren is 70 years old. Actor Robyn Douglas (Breaking Away) is 69 years old. Cartoonist Berke Breathed (Opus, Bloom County) is 64 years old. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 62. Actor Doug Savant (Melrose Place) is 57 years old. Porter Howell of Little Texas is 57 years old. Director Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) is 56 years old. Actress Carrie Preston (The Good Wife) is 54. Actress Juliette Lewis is 48 years old. Actress Maggie Siff (Mad Men) is 47 years old. Bassist Justin Cary (Sixpence None the Richer) is 46 years old. Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger is 45 years old. Actor Chris Pratt (Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy) is 42 years old. Singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers is 40 years old. Actor Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) is 38 years old. Singer Kris Allen (American Idol) is 36 years old. Singer Lana Del Rey is 36 years old. Singer Rebecca Black is 24 years old.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos