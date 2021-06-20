Fathers Day 2021: Celebrities turn the tide by becoming pandemic dads | Bollywood

The past year has indeed been difficult for all of us. For some celebrities, however, the overall gloom was peppered with good news, as they also embraced parenthood for the first time. On this Father’s Day, we chat with actors, who are celebrating her as daddy for the first time, to tell us how it’s been so far, juggling daddy’s work and homework:

RUSLAAN MUMTAZ

Honestly, I had never held a baby, was always scared, and I never took my friends’ babies in my hands either. But when I saw my baby, Rayaan, I didn’t know where I got my confidence from. Maybe I lost that fear because I knew it was mine. This sense of ownership comes into play, that you are responsible for it and you are not accountable to anyone.

Ruslaan Mumtaz with his son Rayaan.

Containment and the pandemic have kept everyone at home. The amount of things I was able to do with my child, normal fathers don’t get the chance. When my son was born we had a nanny and everyone to take care of him. I was at home, so most of the time I would bathe him, change his diaper, and burp him. I have become an active father because there is nothing else to do at home than to be with the baby. If his diaper is dirty, I can’t wait for someone to clean it up, and all of these things are very easy. There’s just a perception it’s not. The best thing is the way he looks at me, with so much happiness and love.

NAKUUL MEHTA

If you step away from the suffering that surrounds us, personally, for me, this has been a defining year. It is very easy to say that you want to be an equal parent, but for that you have to be there in terms of time. I wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it had been normal. Me realizing what it’s like to see a new life, my son Sufi, every morning, 24/7, has been the biggest withdrawal from a pandemic, which has been the worst in our human history.

Nakuul Mehta with his son Sufi.

For me, Father’s Day is always about wanting to make it special for my dad. The feeling that now you yourself are a father has not yet penetrated. At the peak of your career, when your machine is well oiled, you want to work. The transformation was at its peak for me. You really want to spend time with your family. I would love to cherish that and hang on to it when we get back to normal.

MOHIT MALIK

The feeling of being a father is incredible, I feel it in spurts. At certain times of the day, when I’m alone, or me and my wife Aditi are alone, we tend to forget that we have a son, Ekbir, also now. Looking at him is one of the best feelings. It’s very strange, thinking that he was still there with us, but was not visible, we can see him now.

Mohit Malik with Ekbir

The stress, however, of the pandemic is here, it is an integral part of our lives now. We, as parents, accepted it. You never know how it’s going to be or how long it’s going to stay. Fear will remain as background music in our heads. I accepted it, Aditi will too. We maintain all precautions, but don’t worry now. My excitement and level of happiness is much more.

AFTAB SHIVDASANI

The feeling of seeing my daughter, Nevah for the first time, was indescribable and overwhelming … she was such a surreal sigh. It didn’t look like anything before. It was as if a miracle had happened on the spot. It is such a beautiful feeling to know that as human beings we have the ability to create life and nurture it with love. Sometimes I still pinch myself when I see her.

Aftab Shivdasani

The pandemic has spread a lot of negativity and fear among people, but the upside is that we have the chance to spend quality time together and cherish that time. I just like doing daddy’s homework and helping Nin (my wife) as much as possible, because every day of growth and development for Nevaeh is a milestone. I know I’ll have to come back to shoot anytime, so I treasure every moment with them. I’m sure Nin would have planned something special for all of us this Father’s Day.