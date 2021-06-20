Colman Domingo talks about Zola and going to high school with Will Smith

Overbrook High School graduate to appear in Jordan Peeles soon fellow, the second season of Euphoria, and the seventh season of Fear the living dead.

My full name is Colman Jason Domingo. There is no e in Colman. I have to tell you because it is always found there. The Jason comes from a character my mom really liked in a soap opera.

I grew up in West Philly, near 52nd and Chancellor. These days I’m in Los Angeles County.

I discovered my love for comedy when I was studying journalism at Temple. I took an optional acting class because I was very shy and my mom suggested it might help me come out on my own.

My big break was the 2007 production of Strange passage, a small Broadway musical that became a huge hit. He paved the way for the Hamilton of the world.

i met my husband outside of a Walgreens. Well, that’s where we first saw each other. Then he placed a Missed Connections ad on Craigslist, I saw it, and we met. I told her I loved her that night, and we’ve been together ever since.

People are always surprised to learn that I was in the circus. I juggled five-foot-tall stilts and did aerial work, all while being an evil salamander monster.

My next role in Zola is like a dastardly mac named X. Zola is a roller coaster ride, a road trip to hell.

If I weren’t an actor, I probably would be a chef. I can cook like no one else, whether you want Venetian, Japanese, Thai or French cuisine.

If you looked at my phone book at Overbrook High, you would see that I was a huge nerd with thick glasses, and that Will Smith was on a level with me. We had a gym class together. He was popular. I certainly wasn’t.

My first car was a 1983 Chevrolet Chevette. Red. These days I have been driving a Land Rover Defender for two days. I just bought it.

When I’m in the car I usually listen Classic Aretha or Dionne or Whitney.

I went out to my family when I was 21. First to my brother. He took me to a strip club in Philly, like a big brother is supposed to. I told him I was gay, and he gave me a hug, and he, who’s more than macho, said he loved me.

One thing I absolutely own too much is Sun glasses. I have at least 30 pairs but only one head.

My favorite genre of movie is black. I like good black and white. Haunted.

One kind of movie that I don’t really like is action movies fueled by testosterone.

One role I would love to play in a great Hollywood remake is Jimmy Stewarts in It’s a wonderful life.

My biggest phobia is raccoons !

One habit that I can’t break is Instagram.

Other than Zola, my upcoming projects include The God Committee, with Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles. Jordan peel fellow. The seventh season of Fear the living dead. And the second season of Euphoria.

My advice to any young person who wants to become an actor is bet on yourself.

Published under the headline One of Us: Colman Domingo in the June 2021 issue of Philadelphia cream magazine.