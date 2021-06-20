Victoria’s Secret first black model Tyra Banks reacts to rebranding





Way of life June 19, 2021 11:39 PM 3 minutes to read

Tyra Banks said she “witnessed a beauty revolution” after Victoria’s Secret took her angels away. The 47-year-old model is thrilled to see ‘badass role models’ take on their new roles with The VS Collective, which is made up of spokespersons including actress Priyanka Chopra, model and skier Eileen Gu, the beauty plus size Paloma Elsesser, and Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio. Celebrating the news, Banks wrote: “I stepped off the catwalk 16 years ago and am proud to have witnessed a beauty revolution in my lifetime. “At the new badass ROLE model collective, I might have opened that door, but you all go for it. Keep going until we all lose COUNT of how many breakthroughs are behind you. #LetsLoseCount. (Sic)” Banks worked as a contract model with the brand, the first black model to do so. In an Instagram post, she added: “The first is crucial so that a door can be opened for others to pass through. Within 10 years from 1995, I was the first model. black contract @VictoriasSecret of all time. “The first black Victoria’s Secret Cover model. The first black VS model to do so many other groundbreaking things with the brand – as well as other brands. “But after a first, there must be one more flow. “A flow of different. A flow of unique. A flow so strong, a flow of as long as we

LOSE ACCOUNT. “ Victoria’s Secret confirmed the changes in a statement earlier this week. Their CEO, Martin Waters, said: “At Victoria’s Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world’s leading advocate for women. “This is a radical change for our brand, and it’s a change that we embrace from our hearts. “These new initiatives are just the start. “We are energized and touched by the work ahead. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos