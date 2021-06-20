Connect with us

Entertainment

Happy Fathers Day 2021 Bollywood Celebrities Wish Their Real-Life Superheroes On Social Media Updates

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 


Heartfelt Message from Ayushmann Khurrana on Father’s Day 2021

Ayushmann posted two monochrome throwback images to his Instagram account that were captured when his father was young. The first photo shows Khurana senior singing for the schoolchildren while the second photo shows toddler Ayushmann with his father. Along with the images, Ayushmann wrote a contemplative note dedicated to his father. Bounding deep thoughts in the caption, he wrote: “Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.”

Pouring out the love for his father in words, the actor went on to add, “We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, movies and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. “The actor of ‘Bala’ further credited his father for the double N and the double R on his behalf and wrote:” At the same time, he us also learned that we have the ability to forge our own destiny and that our good karma can replace any diviner.. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @ astrologer.pkhurrana. “