Horoscopes: Make no mistake, nothing can go wrong, Cancer

Cancer June 22-July 23The Sun in your sign from tomorrow will cheer you up but don't kid yourself, nothing can go wrong. Even the positive influence of Jupiter in Pisces does not make you invincible; and now that it is going retrograde it just means you have yet to fall

Leo July 24-August 23It's not just your own interests that are at stake this week, but those of the people you live, work and do business with. Before your next move, ask them what they think. You already have enough reviews; don't turn your friends against you either.

Virgin Aug 24-Sep 23 You might not get much support this week, as the cosmic forces focusing on partnerships will make it difficult for others to support your plans. You might have to go it alone for a while, but that might not be a bad thing: Sometimes you rely too much on the approval of others.

Balance 24 Sep-23 OctA work project might appear to be going as planned, but your solar card is warning you that there may be something you missed that will cause problems if you don't deal with it now. Details are crucial and as Jupiter goes retrograde you must be careful not to overlook them.

Scorpio 24 Oct-22 Nov The Sun in Cancer will strengthen your sense of adventure, but other cosmic forces are urging you not to give up on something that isn't working as intended. If necessary, put it on the back burner for a few weeks until your enthusiasm returns.

Sagittarius November 23-December 21Be aware of those who don't share your optimism and adventurous spirit, and don't insist that they follow you into areas they may be afraid to go. Everyone is different with their own talents. Help them to be who they are, not who you want them to be

Capricorn 22 Dec-20 JanYour sign has a reputation for being cautious, but sometimes you seem determined to prove how brave you can be. However, there is a danger this week that you will be more reckless than courageous and it can end in tears. It's good to be careful

Aquarius January 21-February 19 You'll be reluctant to turn down an offer this week, but the planets are warning it's nowhere near as good as it sounds. It could even be a deliberate attempt to part with your hard earned money. Anything that sounds too good to be true probably is.

fish February 20-March 20 Keep your plans and dreams to yourself this week. If the wrong person learns from your plans, they may try to sabotage your efforts. As lucky Jupiter goes retrograde in your birth sign, don't take your good fortune or anything for granted.

Aries March 21-April 20 If you've fallen out with someone you love, now is the time to apologize and put things back to where they were. Don't try to attribute the blame, but put it down to experience and promise yourself that the next time you fall you won't let it get that far.

Taurus April 21-May 21Even Taureans have limits but you seem to have forgotten this truth. So don't get angry if a friend or relative tries to remind you that you are only human and have flaws like everyone else. They will try to avoid making a fool of you.

Gemini May 22-June 21 Jupiter, planet of good fortune, becomes retrograde in the area of ​​your chart relating to your career and your social status; therefore avoid doing anything that could damage your reputation. Now is the time not to take risks but to watch and wait.

