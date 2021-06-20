Fathers Day 2021 Songs: Bollywood HIT Songs For Dad From Papa Kehte Hai To Hanikarak Bapu

A mother is as important as a child. Equally important is the shadow of the father. The father plays an important role in the life of every human being. With the love of the mother, if the child is guided by the father, then life becomes successful. Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in June. Bollywood singers sang a lot of these songs for the father, which are always green. Through these songs the love and dedication of the father was very well represented. Today, on Father’s Day, listen to the special Father’s Day songs.

The song ‘Papa Mere Papa’ from Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Main Aisa Hi Hoon’ is still very popular today. Ajay played the role of a mentally handicapped father in this film. This song was sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Baby Aparna.

Almost no one will like the song “Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan” from the movie “Akele Hum Akele Tum” by Aamir Khan. Manisha Koirala also played a very important role in this film.

The song ‘Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega’ from the movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ is one of the hit songs. Udit Narayan gave his voice to this song.

People also like song ‘Tujhko Na Dekhoon To Ji Ghabarata Hai’ from movie ‘Janwar’ by Akshay Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan lent their voice to this song.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Shiv Pandit, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ronit Roy have appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Boss’. The song ‘Pita Se Hai Noor’ from the film portrays the true feelings for the father. Sonu Nigan gave his voice to the film.

“Dilbaro” from Alia Bhatt’s film Raazi is one of those songs, which perfectly tells how precious a father-daughter relationship is. Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf and Shankar Mahadevan lent their voices to the song.

The song “Hanikarak Bapu” from Aamir Khan’s movie “Dangal” is still very popular among people. The film is based on the life of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. Sarwar Khan and Sartaj Khan Barna gave their vocals to the song.

There are many other songs in Bollywood through which the love and dedication of the father has been well shown. These songs can never be missed, even if you want to.