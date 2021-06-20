Entertainment
Fathers Day 2021 Songs: Bollywood HIT Songs For Dad From Papa Kehte Hai To Hanikarak Bapu
A mother is as important as a child. Equally important is the shadow of the father. The father plays an important role in the life of every human being. With the love of the mother, if the child is guided by the father, then life becomes successful. Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday in June. Bollywood singers sang a lot of these songs for the father, which are always green. Through these songs the love and dedication of the father was very well represented. Today, on Father’s Day, listen to the special Father’s Day songs.
The song ‘Papa Mere Papa’ from Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Main Aisa Hi Hoon’ is still very popular today. Ajay played the role of a mentally handicapped father in this film. This song was sung by Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and Baby Aparna.
Almost no one will like the song “Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan” from the movie “Akele Hum Akele Tum” by Aamir Khan. Manisha Koirala also played a very important role in this film.
The song ‘Papa Kehte Hai Bada Naam Karega’ from the movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ is one of the hit songs. Udit Narayan gave his voice to this song.
People also like song ‘Tujhko Na Dekhoon To Ji Ghabarata Hai’ from movie ‘Janwar’ by Akshay Kumar, Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan lent their voice to this song.
Actors like Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Shiv Pandit, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ronit Roy have appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Boss’. The song ‘Pita Se Hai Noor’ from the film portrays the true feelings for the father. Sonu Nigan gave his voice to the film.
“Dilbaro” from Alia Bhatt’s film Raazi is one of those songs, which perfectly tells how precious a father-daughter relationship is. Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf and Shankar Mahadevan lent their voices to the song.
The song “Hanikarak Bapu” from Aamir Khan’s movie “Dangal” is still very popular among people. The film is based on the life of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. Sarwar Khan and Sartaj Khan Barna gave their vocals to the song.
There are many other songs in Bollywood through which the love and dedication of the father has been well shown. These songs can never be missed, even if you want to.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit