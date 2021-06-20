Horoscope for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions between 5:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Libra to Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be friendly with others today, because people will be generous to you. Oh yes, keep your pockets open as gifts, treats and favors from others will come your way. It’s a good day to explore loans, mortgages, or to borrow something. You can also set limits and responsibilities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The people are very friendly, especially people from other countries and different cultures. In return, you feel friendly with them which makes them a great mutual appreciation company. You will be successful in dealing with groups as well as members of the general public.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Work-related travel may be a factor for some of you. Many of you will converse or be involved with people from different cultures and from other countries. No matter how hard you put in, you will come back for more. (Good to know!) Look for ways to improve your job or get it better!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It’s a fun day! Enjoy good times with others, especially children. Sports activities, social outings, the arts and playtime will appeal to you because you want to have fun. You also want others to be happy.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Family discussions will go well. In fact, they will support each other, which is why it is a wellness day for any family reunion. However, you can also choose to enjoy your own solitude at home. Things can go both ways.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

You are in a positive frame of mind, which is why all of your relationships with others will be warm and friendly. You will notice that you will get exactly what you give from others, especially in terms of warmth and affection. You care about someone’s well-being.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It’s a good day for lucrative ideas! You might see ways to increase your income. You could earn more money today. You can also buy something for yourself that will make you feel richer and luckier. Ah the good life! (More than any other sign, you are affected by your surroundings.)

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You genuinely care about the well-being of others, even the well-being of strangers. It is important for you to feel that you are helping someone who needs your help. It makes you feel more useful and uplifted by your actions. Moreover, what circulates, comes back.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Solitude in a magnificent setting will delight you because you feel the need for a little calm to regain your balance. We all need to do something to restore and replenish ourselves, especially in this busy world full of distractions. Treat yourself to this treat.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

All of your relationships with others, especially in groups and clubs, will be positive and upbeat. Others will appreciate your physical and emotional support. In turn, you will encourage them with encouragement! You want everyone to be happy today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You make a great impression on others, especially those in authority, teachers, and the police. Regardless of what you do for a living, you will look prosperous and wealthy. (Who doesn’t like the good press?)

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There is no shortage of travel opportunities! If you can’t travel today, you might be making travel plans for the future. Likewise, you could explore opportunities in publishing, media, medicine, law, and higher education. Discussions on exciting topics on philosophy and metaphysics will be exciting.

If your birthday is today

Actress Olympia Dukakis (1931-2021) shares your birthday. You are warm, charming and emotionally generous. You are intuitive towards others and you enjoy their company. You are confident, courageous and loyal to your loved ones. This year, you want to put your life in order. This is why you are going to plan, do and build. You could literally build physical structures, or you will be restructuring the framework of your life.