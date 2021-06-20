A voice actor accompanies the return of films to the screen at local cinema | Alert

An animated film that has seen limited release returns to the big screen in Seguin on Tuesday with a character’s voice joining in the fun.
Hometown Cinemas – Seguin screens My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Tuesday at 6 p.m. with voice actor Kyle Phillips joining in a Q&A and meetup.
With the anime’s growing popularity, Phillips is thrilled to see Heroes Rising get a resumption on the big screen.
It was only in theaters for a few days and so many people didn’t get a chance to see it, he said. The fact that he is coming back gives a lot of people a chance to see him who didn’t or it is a chance for people who maybe only saw him once or wanted him. see with their friends or their children and could not, now they can.
Phillips is the voice of Denki Kaminari in the English dubbed version of My Hero Academia, also known as Boku no Hiro Akademia.
Kaminari is a student at a superhero academy whose quirk allows him to generate electricity.
He’s sort of the resident goof ball, Phillips said. He has a very powerful quirk and he knows how to use it for the most part, but if he uses it too much he goes into what we call Stupid Denki Mode and it’s all shenanigans and nonsense.
Phillips’s dive into the world of dubbing came suddenly and by accident while working as a sound engineer, he said.
While working in a studio in Dallas, Phillips had the opportunity to work with Christopher Sabat, who is best known for his voice work on Dragon Ball Z.
While in the studio together, Sabat encouraged Phillips to check out FUNamation, a company specializing in dubbing movies, especially anime, that was looking for sound engineers.
I got to see dubbing eight hours a day, five days a week, he said. It sounded really fun and I was working with an AVR manager and this is now my job at FUNimation.
Luckily, one of the directors needed to replace some random vocals and Phillips approached the microphone. It started a whole new adventure for him.
Just a little bit and soon I was doing soldiers and more stuff like that, he said. Then I started getting named roles and have slowly progressed since. It was a lot of fun.
In addition to lending his voice to various characters, Phillips works as a voice director.
With the help of social media, Phillips said he can speak with fans frequently, however, he looks forward to Tuesday’s face-to-face event.
It’s a good opportunity to meet people, he says. Thanks to social media, voice actors are now more accessible, but sometimes these questions get lost in the mix. This is the perfect opportunity in a more intimate setting to ask and answer this question.
The questions vary, including those that involve fan theories.
Glad to go out and meet everyone, said Philips.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Hometown Cinemas Seguin Lobby. The question-and-answer session will begin around 7 p.m. and will last approximately 30 to 45 minutes with the film to follow.
Tickets for the film and the question-and-answer session are $ 20. The meet and greet, which includes film admission, an autograph, and a selfie with Phillips, is $ 70.
To follow Phillips, check out @kylephillipsfun on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and TicTock.
