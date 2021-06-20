Read the Black Music Action Coalition’s “Industry Report Card”





A year ago – in the wake of the George Floyd murder and a controversial race re-examination in America – an array of artists, songwriters, managers, producers, lawyers and Other music executives have come together to form the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), a nonprofit group dedicated to holding the slowly evolving music industry accountable for its commitments to theatrical diversity. This weekend, BMAC did a comprehensive 37-page study of how all of these music companies have delivered on their promises over the past 12 months. Spoiler alert: Not so good overall. The tongue-in-cheek name “MIA Report Card,” short for “Music Industry Action Report Card,” assesses dozens of organizations, from the Recording Academy to Spotify and Apple Music to Live Nation and AEG to record labels, on how they followed through on their June 2020 pledges to uplift black employees, engage financially in racial justice initiatives, and / or take other steps to rectify the decades-long legacy of racism in boardrooms while taking advantage of black artists. The authors of the report – all of whom hold or have held positions in the music industry themselves – found that over the past 30 years, the company has undergone “cycles of progress and regression” in regards racial diversity, stimulated by action at times like Blackout Tuesday only to fall back into homogeneity by default. (Vice also reported last month that the Big Three, Warner, Sony and Universal, donated only a small portion of the millions they pledged to give to advocacy last year.) “Music companies immediately showed support and solidarity,” the coalition co-founders wrote of the wave of activist excitement unleashed by Blackout Tuesday. “Unfortunately, history has suggested that any changes will be superficial or short-lived.” The group presented the first findings of the MIA report on Friday at the State of Black Music Summit at the National Museum of African American Music on the eve of June 17, and plan to disseminate their research widely to the music world. : Its 2021 report notes that it will continue to expand the scope of the study, each year, until the bulletin is “recognized and respected as a standard and official accountability tool.” As of June 2020, BMAC had already secured the support of some 200 mainstream artists, including Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, as well as board advisors like Clarence Avant and Irving. Azoff. “Our hope is that the MIA Report Card, particularly in the wake of the Annenberg study, will stimulate more conversations and efforts towards, in some cases, disruptive change,” wrote Naima Cochrane, lead author of the report. “We are exerting pressure and challenging more companies to take the next step towards honest and transparent dialogue in the future. “ BMAC’s full report is below.







