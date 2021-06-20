Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently bought a bungalow in the Juhu district of Mumbai. The property is close to its current bungalow. The bungalow covers 474.4 square meters and was reportedly purchased for Rs. 47.5 crores. The actor took out a loan of Rs. 18.75 crore for the property.
According to reports, the deal was reached last November-December, and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, where the bungalow is located, transferred ownership to the common name of Veena Virendra Devgn and Vishal aka Ajay Devgn on May 7. . The bungalow was previously owned by a man named Bhavesh Balkrishna Walia.
Ajay Devgn and his family currently reside in the Shiv Shakti Bungalow which is very close to the new bungalow purchased by the Golmaal Star. The size of the bungalow is 474.4 square meters and has a built area of approximately 6,500 square feet of carpet. The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs. 2.73 crore on the case. The bungalow was purchased on December 29, 2020 and the loan was taken out on April 27, 2021.
