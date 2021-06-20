2020 hit Telugu family artist Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is known to be set for a Bollywood remake. Young stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon will reprise the roles played by Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the original in Telugu.

One of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s main highlights was the role of Bollywood lead actress Tabu. However, Tabu will not be part of the film’s Hindi remake, if we are to trust the latest buzz in Bollywood circles. Apparently, Tabu is playing a key role in Kartik Aryan’s upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and that’s why the creators of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake decided not to repeat their combination immediately.

The buzz further says that former Bollywood heroine, Manisha Koirala, will take Tabu’s place. An official announcement regarding the project will be released soon. Geetha Arts by Allu Aravind will fund this exciting project in association with a major Bollywood production house.

