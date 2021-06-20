Megan Thee Stallion calls DaBaby for Tory Lanez Retweet





Both in simpler times.

Photo: Getty Images for BET DaBaby stepped in again. A few days after the release of Skat, his new collaboration with Tory Lanez, DaBaby retweeted a fanLanez’s joke on the set of Megan the stallion last summer. I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez are cool now because[y] shot someone and doesn’t have to go to jail, the fan tweet read. DaBaby quickly claimed the retweet was a mistake, tweeting, Idk what kind of shit Illuminati Twitter continued. I’m not retweeting anything other than the Ball If I Want To promo. Megan then took to the situation on Twitter, although she didn’t name DaBaby directly. Support me privately and do something different publicly, these men in industry are very weird, she wrote. This situation isn’t bullshit at all and I would really like people to stop playing it like it’s crap on the internet for likes and retweets. I suppose @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now because both of them shot someone and don’t have to do jail time – Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021 Idk what kind of Illuminati Twitter shit started … I’m not retweeting anything other than the Ball If I Want To promo. I’m not retweeting that silly shit. Then once ppl started tagging me and I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet, Twitter wouldn’t allow me.

Type shit? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021 support me in private and do something different publicly, these men in industry are very weird. This situation isn’t bullshit at all and I would really like people to stop playing it like it’s crap on the internet for likes and retweets. – TINA SNOW (hetheestallion) June 19, 2021 Instead of just apologizing, DaBaby doubled down, telling Megan not to let these people get the best of you. He also added, stay on top of what you’re standing on without feeling like I’m against you. Megan replied, My position has not changed the VTRE at all. We’ve talked about this before in private and you specifically said it wasn’t even a good deal, why would I promote this shit, but now it’s not your beef? It is not real. But you stay on your business my g. You let these people get the better of you, thug. ion doesn’t have bad energy for you. You know like I know I’m no industry nigga, let them fool you into thinking you stumble. Hold onto what you’re standing on without feeling like I’m against you. Stay focused my g https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021 My position has not changed yours at all. We’ve talked about this before in private and you specifically said it wasn’t even a good deal, why would I promote this shit, but now it’s not your beef? It is not real. But you stay on your stuff my g https://t.co/WeKAVD0xnu – TINA SNOW (hetheestallion) June 19, 2021 DaBaby responded by downplaying his mistake and reiterating that this was none of his business. Meanwhile, Megans’ boyfriend Pardison Fontaine joined in on her defense of Meg, telling DaBaby you must never speak to her again and calling her back. This case is not about public opinion or internet beef, Fontaine added in a later tweet after DaBaby. made him laugh. You a clown ass nigga doin clown ass doin then try to pedal back .. nigga that’s what it is .. you ain’t never gotta talk to her again – SUB-SUB (@pardi) June 20, 2021 You don’t have to know about me

You don’t have to know bout meeeeeh https://t.co/n658873yp5 – DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021 This thing has nothing to do with public opinion or internet beef .. so a nigga let a lot of that weak shit slip. – SUB-SUB (@pardi) June 20, 2021 YOU NIGGAS ARE CORNY, you women are nerdy..EVERY NIGGA THAT SHOOTS A WOMAN IS PUSSY ANY NIGGA THAT LIES WITH HER..CONDONE HE AFFILIATES THEY HOLD ON THIS TYPE OF BEHAVIOR IS A SLUT ANY WOMAN WHO SUPPORTS HIM FOR ANY REASON IS A SAD BITTER OR CONFUSED FUCKIN – SUB-SUB (@pardi) June 20, 2021 Megan did not respond to the latest DaBabys tweets, possibly because she busy celebrating his latest single hit the charts. https://t.co/F8AvTEudcx – TINA SNOW (hetheestallion) June 19, 2021







