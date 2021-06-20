A Long Journey in the Movies: Parallel Cinema Directors Enter Bollywood Mainstream

Share this article

A long trip to the movies: Saeed Akhtar Mirzas Naseem (1995) is a tender film dealing with a sensitive subject such as community violence without portraying bloodshed. He has an impressive portfolio including Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989), Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan ​​(1978), Mohan Joshi Haazir Ho (1984), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980), to name a few only a few. When he suddenly disappeared from the scene to devote himself to writing books, it was a major loss for lovers of good cinema. A hiatus is not uncommon for creatives who have to grapple with their inner compulsions, who must decide whether or not to make the next film. Many quirky filmmakers seemed to be running out of steam. Kundan Shah first comes to mind. The author who gave us the unforgettable Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983) has been seen struggling to gain a foothold in the rough waters of commercial cinema with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) with Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthy. While Kundan Shah remained active behind the camera until his later years, he failed to repeat the previous magic in the commercial format. It begs the question of whether a filmmaker should stick with the genre of cinema they believe in or make adjustments to stay afloat and keep making all kinds of films in the hopes of being successful.

Many moviegoers mocked Kundan Shah for his subsequent slippages, but he was sincerely trying to explore the business ecosystem because his time in this area had won him recognition with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). Regardless of the opinion of his critics, Kundan Shah remains one of the few filmmakers to straddle both the world of art and commercial cinema with lan. It’s another story that Shah couldn’t repeat the magic formula in his subsequent films which flowed without a trace.

Shyam Benegal had already shone with Ankur (1974), Trikal (1985), Junoon (1978), Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Mammo (1994), Suraj Ka Satwaan Ghoda (1992), Sardari Begum (1996). With the star of Karishma Kapoor Zubeidaa (2001), Benegal entered the mainstream of Bollywood. He continues his foray with Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008) and Well Done Abba (2009). Its passage in Bollywood marks the emergence of the average cinema which replaces the arthouse cinema of the 70s and 80s. Today, many offbeat subjects intended for serious cinema are explored in mainstream Hindi cinema, for make it a mouth-watering concoction for the audience that wants entertainment with stimulating content.

Most inspiring is Shekhar Kapur who made a long journey from Masoom (1983) to Mr. India (1987) to Bandit Queen (1994), showing his wide range of cinematic skills that go beyond classification. Before surprising the world with the Elizabeth Academy laureate (1998), he showed Indian filmmakers how well he fitted in to work in Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

Govind Nihalani comes to mind as another filmmaker who has stepped out of the arthouse cocoon to try something new with films like Thakshak (1999) with Tabu and Ajay Devgan, and Dev (2004) with Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The lack of a compelling storyline is cited as the reason for the failure of these films. His previous track record has winners like Ardh Satya (1983), Aakrosh (1980), Party (1984), Aghaat (1985), Drohkaal (1994), Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa (19982) and Tamas (1988), but his exploration of commercial cinema has not turned the tide for him. That he attempted to explore a new genre of cinema deserves praise even though commercial success has remained elusive.

With great, quirky directors gradually moving away from arthouse cinema in the 90s, Bollywood was ready to give them room. While some directors made a smooth cut, some burned their fingers, gasped and collapsed in front of the marquee. Those who did not enter the fray and remained confined to their world in the hope of revival also lost years of their creative life. Independent films occupied the space left vacant by parallel cinema. Filmmakers like Gautam Ghose have softened and generalized with Yatra (2006) with Nana Patekar and Rekha.

Even though parallel cinema lost its appeal, several filmmakers attempted to find a new space in reformist Bollywood that was ready to experiment after reaching its nadir in the 80s and 90s. This offered some leeway for directors to respond to new, mature audiences who believe that cinema has goals other than entertainment. Bollywood actors keen to present their stories are another reason they collaborate with arthouse filmmakers who previously found them inaccessible. Their unfulfilled desire to be part of a meaningful cinema gave birth to an average cinema that has thrived since 2000.

With so many interesting stories to tell on screen from literature, literary novels are turned into films and seasoned filmmakers compete with filmmakers of the new era. While the marriage between art and commerce is formalized and consumed, we have directors like Neeraj Ghaywan who win the Special Un Certain Regard Prize in Cannes with Masaan (2015). The global art world where we previously heard names like Mrinal Sen and Satyajit Ray win accolades with their films in the competition section is now accessible to Indian mainstream filmmakers. From Chetan Anand to director Neecha Nagar (1946) who won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in the 1940s, Bollywood has regained its lost glory.

