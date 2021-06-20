James Gunn teases new Suicide Squad 2 trailer that may be released soon





James Gunn is teasing on social media that a new trailer for The Suicide Squad could be released soon, as fans requested it in July.

James Gunn teases that a new trailer forThe suicide squadwill be released very soon. Ever since it was announced that Gunn had directed aSuicide Squadfilm after his temporary dismissal fromGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it has been one of the most anticipated titles of DC Extended Universe. The filmmaker’s imprint on the franchise became very clear when Warner Bros. and DC Films released the first Suicide Squad 2 trailer. All marketing forThe suicide squad showed how different it is from the original 2016 film, which is neither a sequel nor a reboot, according to Gunn. Suicide Squad 2The R-rated nature made it possible to include more violence and coarser humor in the Red Band trailers. Meanwhile, Gunn brought a brighter look to the film and embraced the idea of ​​Task Force X containing a range of lower-level DC characters. Fans have already seen a few looks onThe suicide squad ahead of its August release in theaters and on HBO Max, but it looks like another is coming very soon. Keep scrolling to keep reading

It's been a few months since the first official trailer forThe suicide squaddebuted online, so fans are starting to wonder when the final trailer will arrive. This led a fan on Twitter to askGunn if the finalSuicide Squad 2 the trailer will be released next month. Gunn gave a sneaky response that says waiting until July is too long. If that's true, it looks like the new trailer will arrive before the end of June. With less than two months untilThe suicide squadrelease date, that would be a good time to take a fresh look at the film. Even though the film will also be available for free to HBO Max subscribers in August, WB and DC should still consider this as their first summer movie release. It may already be mid-June, but the real start of the 2021 summer movie season is about to begin. Universal hasF9 hitting theaters this week and both disney and marvel are eagerly awaitedBlack Widow outings at the beginning of July. A new trailer forThe suicide squadcould be shown in front of both blockbusters, as long as it's released on time. Every time the new trailer forThe suicide squad happens, it will be fascinating to see what is shown. The original trailer only teased the presence of Starro, the giant alien starfish who is the film's main villain. A full look at Starro and how the Suicide Squad will attempt to take down the monster might be great to see. theSuicide Squad 2 the trailer is sure to have a lot of jokes and action on it as well, but most of the story information would be welcome. Now fans will just have to hope that the newThe suicide squad the trailer arrives sooner rather than later. MORE: Suicide Squad 2: Starro's Powers & Origin Explained Source: James gunn

About the Author Cooper hood

(4732 published articles)

Cooper Hood is a news and reporting editor for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant in late 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, which came after developing his own MCU blog. He graduated from college in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production. Cooper’s love for films began with watching Toy Story and Lion King several times in his childhood, but it wasn’t until The Avengers that he became interested in films and the directing process, this which led him to discover the world of film journalism. Every year, Cooper looks forward to seeing the latest Marvel, DC, and Star Wars blockbusters, but also likes to rush to catch up on the Oscar films towards the end of the year. When not writing or watching new releases Cooper is obsessed with fantasy football and looking to expand his Blu-Ray collection because physical media is still king! Follow Cooper on Twitter @MovieCooper. More from Cooper Hood







