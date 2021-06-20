About three-quarters of California seniors are fully vaccinated





About three-quarters of Californians 65 and older, who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19, are fully immunized against the virus and 92% have at least one injection, a milestone the week the state lifted most pandemic restrictions. Among Californians 12 and older – covering everyone eligible for a vaccine – 70 percent have at least one dose and 56 percent are fully immunized. That’s according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose immunization figures differ from those in the state due to reporting delays and differences in population estimates. California has so far administered 40.2 million doses of the vaccine and is performing an average of 123,733 daily injections, down 15% from last week. Rising vaccination rates have resulted in fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. California counties reported 1,066 new cases on Friday, according to data tracked by that news organization, for a seven-day average of 888 daily cases. There were 3,779,093 cases during the pandemic, although that number does not include infections that have never been tested. Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest-hit in the state, reported 184 cases, followed by Contra Costa County with 84 and Sacramento County with 78. They were followed by San Diego counties. , Stanislaus and Riverside. Statewide, 951 people were hospitalized on Thursday with confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is a decrease of 0.5% from the previous day and below the 14-day moving average of 985 hospitalizations. The number of patients in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases increased 0.4% to 233. This is still lower than the 14-day average of 235 intensive care patients. All of this has led to at least daily deaths since the early days of the pandemic. Counties reported 38 new deaths on Friday, according to data tracked by that news organization, with a seven-day average of 18 deaths per day. Since the start of the pandemic, 63,003 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Monterey County reported 11 new deaths on Friday, followed by San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties with seven new deaths each. They were followed by the counties of Contra Costa, Riverside and Kern. In the Bay Area, Santa Clara County has reported 49 new cases and one new death for a total of 119,629 cases and 2,188 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Alameda County has reported 30 cases and one new death for a total of 89,592 cases and 1,273 deaths. Contra Costa County’s 83 new cases and three new deaths bring its total to 70,561 cases and 811 deaths. San Mateo County has reported nine new cases and zero new deaths for a total of 42,293 cases and 581 deaths. And San Francisco has reported seven new cases and one death for a total of 36,899 cases and 551 deaths during the pandemic.

