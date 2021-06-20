Tee Jaye’s finds a new home in Clintonville

When Tee Jayes announced in February that he would close his Clintonville restaurant after nearly three decades, it was with the firm intention of making a comeback in the neighborhood.

Now the restaurant has found its new home in Clintonville. Tee Jayes will take over the former Bareburger home at 4560 N. High St.

Diners can expect something different from the seven-unit restaurant in the New Clintonville Excavations.

This is not your average Tee Jayes, a social media post announcing the reading of the movement. Yes, we’ll always have your favorites like the Barnyard Buster. But we [are] about to take it up a notch. Brunch Tee The Jayes style will blow your mind!

Booze will also be a new addition to the menu, featuring Mimosas, Bloody Marys and more.

The official opening date has not yet been announced.

The original Clintonville location officially closed on April 30, leaving Tee Jayes restaurants on the West Side and South Side, as well as Grove City, Whitehall, Reynoldsburg, Newark and Zanesville.

The iconic Tee Jayes sign at the corner of Morse Road and North High Street has also landed on the Columbus List of Landmarks Most endangered buildings for 2021. The sign, which was erected in 1961, does not meet the current zoning code.

For more information visit teejayes.com.