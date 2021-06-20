Lupins Kristina Chetcuti Charitable Foundation

According to Netflix, Lupine is the most watched series in Malta right now. Great, I thought when I saw the leaderboard. If at least half the population is addicted to this cheeky, cheeky thriller about a modern day Arsene Lupine, then everyone should have an easier time understanding what goes on in real Malta life.

This series is essentially about corruption at the top and Assane Diop, a lovable thug who tries to fight it like the fictional thief.

At one point (spoiler alert) Pellegrini, the most corrupt businessman of all who has direct ties to government ministers and who systematically manipulates the media, police and all institutions in the country, decides to create a charitable foundation to help vulnerable children.

He holds these great fundraising events to raise money from the wealthy who are only too happy to attend to be seen. What they don’t know is that only a micro percentage of the money they donate actually goes to the charitable foundation. The rest goes straight to a secret account in the Cayman Islands (an hour’s flight from Panama) so Pellegrini can, uh, populate his holdings.

Watching this episode I thought to myself, now why does this sound so familiar? Well, because it’s a déjà vu.

We have someone in Malta who has decided to set up a charitable foundation to help vulnerable people. This foundation, co-founded by Bank of Valletta, is called Marigold and that person is none other than the wife of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

She, too, has organized all kinds of glamorous Oscar-seeking charity events that all the new rich have attended. But the difference is that the glitter from Malta didn’t need to donate so much money. The money just poured in from… our taxes.

An investigation by The Shift News revealed that in five years at least € 500,000 of our taxes have been diverted to the Muscat Foundation. Of course, the ministries went to great lengths to give part of their budget to Ms Muscat, but the biggest “donor” of our money was the office of the Prime Minister, which is her own husband.

What have we done with this money? Did the vulnerable get anything out of it? Mah. Who knows? The Muscat Foundation claims that 1.38 million euros were donated to its causes, but it has never published a breakdown of this money.

What we do know for sure is that last year the disgraced Muscat wife was given full control of the foundation for the symbolic sum of € 100 at the start). And, in fact, she quickly appointed Mark Farrugia – her husband’s PA and Keith Schembri’s right-hand man – as one of her representatives on the board.

I really hope that if there really is a heaven my dad watched over her and together they go for long walks among the clouds– Kristina Chetcuti

And no one blinks. While the rest of us have to go through martyrdom and come back to open a miserable new account at BoV, this NGO – run by people with direct ties to alleged corruption – can do whatever it wants.

So where did our taxes go, really? What is the real purpose of this foundation? And what do Muscats get out of it?

Lupine would have a field day to resolve the matter.

All dogs go to heaven

Allow me a few words about our beloved Golden Retriever dog Jipsie, who sadly passed away last week. She was normally lying at my feet, as I typed these words out, occasionally opening one eye or tilting my head up to watch me. The minute the keystrokes stopped and I pushed my chair back, she would get up, stretch and follow me to the kitchen, still hoping for a snack or another.

The house is incredibly empty without her, and the garden seems to constantly expect her to bounce and chase cats roaming the perimeter of the garden wall.

At 11, she saw it all. She crossed all of Europe by land, she traveled by car, boat and plane. She was mine and the OS’s main matchmaker, and she oversaw – and facilitated – the mingling of our two families. She loved nothing more than having us all gather in the living room, all safely in her line of sight. It was then that she felt that her work was done and that she could fall asleep soundly at our feet, snoring as she liked.

She was loved by all the extended family, friends and neighbors. She greeted everyone with affection and even cured a few friends of dog phobia.

Every time we went out and came back, whether it was five minutes or five hours, she was behind the door wagging her tail, extremely elated and welcoming us as if we were her own personal heroes. His wagging tail was the first thing that greeted us in the morning and the same boom-boom sound was what wished us good night.

She saw a lot of people come and go at the house and saw us go through times of happiness, anguish and pain. She lived through periods of political turmoil, in a very political house, but always her calm kept us rooted. Taking her on long walks or to the beach has always given us a reality check, a sense of perspective.

She has been a companion through and through and has brought us nothing but joy and laughter, even in recent months, when her energy slowly, slowly dissipated.

Our world revolved around her and that is why I sincerely hope that if there is truly a Heaven, my father has watched over her and together they will take long walks among the clouds.

Until we meet again, dear Jips.

