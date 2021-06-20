the weird art of Hollywood creepy excuses





Sorry, as Elton John so aptly observed, seems to be the most difficult word. But when he distributed this tree of gnomic wisdom, Sir Elt had not foreseen the age of Hollywood’s social media apology in which sorry is not a single word but, ideally, a lengthy personal statement stating no only the fact of his contrition, but seeking to demonstrate a detailed understanding of the nature of the offense, conveying a humble and boundless gratitude for the auspicious time of learning to be chastened, and a serious commitment to do better. A shining example comes from this great playwright and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda. His latest production is a film version of his musical In the Heights, which takes place in the Latin community of New York. Even though the story’s stated inspiration was to give Latin Americans a more traditional portrayal, Miranda found herself accused of colorism: relegating darker-skinned Afro-Latinos to the choir line while the roles principals were taken by lighter-skinned actors. Her response was gracious and serious, but it also followed a prescribed pattern. Notice how, linguistically, the apology has adopted a very specific formal language that I can hear, I hear; I learn, listen, learn and grow, dynamic and diverse, an explosion of caps in all of us, and of course I do better and how twice he actively thanked his social media detractors for their comments. The most hysterical warriors of culture on the right are wrong to view wokeism as a Maoist plot; but it’s also true to say that the very public nature of the social media howl has created here nuances of the old Marxist-Leninist practice of criticism and self-criticism – the wrestling session in which those who stray from the line of the party are expected to give a full and detailed account of their ideological failings in front of an audience of whistleblowers. The same psychosocial mechanisms of public humiliation, detailed confession, public repentance in a shared vocabulary, and contrite readmission into the tribe of the elect are at work. This one even caused a domino effect of apologies. Actress Rita Moreno found herself monstrous on Twitter after the hangar sought to defend Miranda on a TV show. Less than 48 hours later, she offered her own apology: I am incredibly disappointed in myself, clearly despised the black lives that matter in our Latin community. Let me resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community in the future. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks. She didn’t use the phrase better, but she managed a few capital letters and she conveyed the meaning.

