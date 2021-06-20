21 cartoon characters who share a voice actor





Are you telling me that Bart Simpson and Chuckie are just different versions of the same voice ?? 1. Trixie from My sponsors are magic and Kimi from Rugrats are both voiced by Dionne Quan.

2. Bart from The simpsons, Rufus of Kim possible, and Chuckie from Rugrats were all voiced by Nancy Cartwright. Fox / Disney Channel / Nickelodeon

She also voices Nelson, Ralph and Maggie on The simpsons. 3. Bubbles Super girls, Twilight Sparkle from My friendship with my little pony is magic, and Timmy Turner of My sponsors are magic are all voiced by Tara Strong. Cartoon Network / Discovery Family / Nickelodeon

She also provided the voice (well, the noises) for Sonny on A series of unfortunate events. 4. Lea Salonga provided the vocals for Mulan and Jasmine. Disney

A double Disney princess!

5. James Earl Jones voiced two iconic characters: Darth Vader from Star wars and Mufasa from The Lion King.

6. You may be familiar with Kristen Bell’s vocal work playing Anna in Frozen but she also provided the voice of Gossip Girl on the series Gossip Girl!

7. You probably know Seth MacFarlane for voicing most of the characters on family guy but did you know he also voices Stan and Roger on american father? 8. Nicole Sullivan played Mira Nova from Star Command Buzz Lightyear, Franny of Meet the Robinsons, and Shego of Kim Possible. ABC / Disney / Disney Channel

9. You probably know the voice of Patrick Warburton when he played Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove but did you recognize it in Bee movie, where he played Ken, or on family guy, where he plays Joe? Fox / Paramount Pictures / Disney

ten. You probably know that Eddie Murphy voiced both Mushu from Mulan and donkey Shrek. Disney / DreamWorks Pictures

11. But did you know that Osmosis Jones from Osmosis Jones, Marty from Madagascar series, and Mooseblood from Bee movie are all voiced by Chris Rock? Warner Bros. Pictures / DreamWorks Pictures / Paramount Pictures

12. Or that Katara in Avatar: The last airbender, Tinkerbell in the Tinker Bell movies, and Rose / Huntsgirl in American Dragon: Jake Long are all voiced by Mae Whitman? Nickelodeon / Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment / Disney Channel

13. Tom Kenny is probably best known for voicing SpongeBob SquarePants on Sponge Bob SquarePants, but he also voiced the mayor on Super girls and the ice king on Adventure time. Cartoon Network / Nickelodeon

He also voices the narrator on Super girls and will reprise that role in the new live-action series. 14. Maybe I’m the only one who doesn’t, but did you all know that Rick and Morty on Rick and morty are both voiced by the same person: Justin Roiland ?? Adult and Swimming

He also voiced Oscar on Fish hooks. 15. Tommy from Rugrats, baby of Babe: Pig in the city, and buttercup Super girls all share the same voice actor: EG Daily. Nickelodeon // Cartoon Network

16. Jim Cummings is a Disney legend whom he voiced Ray The princess and the Frog, Teddy bear Winnie the Pooh, and Darkwing Duck from Black wing duck and Duck tales. Disney / disney channel

He also voiced Pete on a bunch of Mickey mouse series, with characters from Sofia the first, Curious georges, Adventure time, The legend of Korra, and various Star wars animated series. 17. You probably know Clancy Brown from his illustrious live-action career (which includes the role of Captain Hadley in Shawshank’s Redemption), but he also voiced Long Feng from Avatar: The Last Airbender, Mr. Krabs of Sponge Bob SquarePants, and King Frederick of The Tangled Adventure of Rapunzel. 18. Did you know that John DiMaggio, the actor who plays Jake in Adventure time, also expresses Dr. Drakken on Kim possible and Bender on Futurama? Cartoon Network / Disney Channel / Fox

He has also voiced characters in series and movies like Princess mononoke, Rocket power, Super girls, Bee movie, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The substitutes, and more. 19. Stimpy from The Ren & Stimpy Show, Fry Futurama, and Doug on Doug are all voiced by Billy West. Fox / Nickelodeon

He’s also provided vocals for a ton of animated classics like Modern Rocko Life, Aaahh !!! Real monsters, Pinky and the Brain, Cat dog, Rugrats in Paris, Hi Arnold, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, As said by Ginger, and more. 20. Maya Rudolph stars as Connie the hormonal monster in Big mouth but did you know she also played aunt cass in Great hero 6 and Linda in The Mitchell’s against the machine? Netflix / Disney

She also played Mathilde in both angry Birds movies, Rapunzel in Shrek the third, Smile in The Emoji movie, and the nanny in The Willoughbys. 21. And finally, Taffyta Muttonfudge from Ralph’s wreck and the disgust of Upside down are both voiced by Mindy Kaling. Disney / pixar

She also voiced Tourist Mom in Despicable Me. TV and Movies Get all the best pop culture and entertainment moments delivered to your inbox.

