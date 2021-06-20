From EastEnders legend to Hollywood superstar: celebrities who ended up dating and marrying cameramen





In an age when a lot of people meet online, it’s nice to hear about couples where the two have met in person. You know, the organic way. Now, there’s nothing wrong with meeting your partner on an app, but it inevitably makes the conversation a bit dry. And meeting your partner can be quite difficult if you gamble and travel a lot, unless they are working on your set. That said, My London has compiled a list of celebrities who have ended up marrying and dating their cameramen. Nathalie Cassidy





(Photo: Twitter)

Ms Cassidy, 38, is best known for playing the role of Albert Square veteran Sonia Fowler in EastEnders since 1993. She has been in a relationship with cameraman Marc Humphreys since 2014. They announced their engagement in October of the following year and by February 2016 Ms Cassidy was pregnant with their first child.



MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here. Julia robert





(Image: 2020 Kevin Mazur)

Hollywood is very different from the setting in EastEnders, but not when it comes to actresses who marry their cameramen. Not only that, but he’s a very lucky guy Mrs Roberts picked over Brad Pitt – he must be a hell of a cameraman. She met and fell in love with Danny Moder in 2001 while working on the set of The Mexican, but there was one small problem: she was married to Benjamin Bratt. But that clearly didn’t stop the love from blossoming as the couple now have three children. In fact, she loves Mr. Moder so much that during Mirror premier, Mirror, she told reporters that the reason she looks so young is because of her husband’s love. “It’s just happiness and the love of a good man,” said Roberts. Lorraine Kelly





(Image: Danny E. Martindale / Getty Images)

Scottish presenter Lorraine Kelly, 61, is another girl who married the man behind the cameras. She married television cameraman Steve Smith in 1992 and the couple have a daughter Rosie, born in 1994. Sadly, despite her efforts to have more children, Lorraine miscarried during her second pregnancy in 2000. She was born to a Catholic mother and a Protestant father, and has criticized the existence of Catholic schools in Scotland, dismissing them as prolonging the scandal of sectarianism. Ulrika Jonnson





(Image: 2013 Mark Cuthbert)

Ulrika Jonnson, 53, of Swedish origin, is a presenter and model, who has featured Good Morning Britain and some of the National Lottery draws. She married cameraman John Turnbull in 1990 and the couple have a son born in 1994. But unfortunately their marriage was short-lived and they divorced in 1995. Jasmine harman





(Image: 2016 Getty Images)

Ms. Harman is best known for presenting A Place in the Sun: Home or Away. But the 45-year-old is another woman who married a cameraman. During the presentation of A Place in the Sun, she met and married Jon Boast, whom she met on set. Jane hill





(Image: BBC)

You might recognize Jane Hill, 52, of the BBC, which would make sense as she is a well-known BBC news reader. She married her partner, cameraman Sara, in a ceremony in north London in 2011.







