Lost Words Theme from New Exhibition at Northwind Art Gallery





PORT TOWNSEND – Northwind Art Best Gallery presents Lost Words: A Juried Exhibition of Art and Poetry. The exhibition, a national exhibition of poets and visual artists in an eclectic mix of the two disciplines, opened Thursday and runs through July 25 at the gallery at 701 Water Street. The concept of Lost Words began as a commentary on the 2007 removal of certain nature words from the Oxford Children’s Dictionary, and the book that studies this, “The Lost Words,” an illustrated “spell book” to evoke these words, by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris. The visual art of the exhibition is a mixture of 2D and 3D. The poetry is presented in a small brochure format, and a selection of poems is displayed on the walls, playing with visual art. “Over 140 submissions came from across the United States, for a final selection of over 50 pieces,” said Michael D’Alessandro, director of Northwind Art Exhibitions. “The exhibition is an interesting mix of contemporary and traditional styles.” The jurors were Seattle artist Leah Gerrard, who received an Artist Trust Fellowship Award in 2016 for her wire sculpture, and poet Carmen Germain, who taught at Peninsula College for over 20 years and was co -director of the Foothills Writers Series. The two will discuss the exhibits and the theme of language and art with viewers at 7:00 p.m. The Zoom Online event is free, but registration is required at NorthwindArt.org. The poets chosen for the exhibition are Mary Chant, Suzanne Cottrell, L. Daniels, Tara Doherty, Jan Dove, Malcolm Glass, Anna Linzer, Meg Lodes, Jayne Marek, Pattie Palmer-Baker, Sarah Rehfeldt, Carol Roscoe, Andy Rovelstad, Heather Schroeder, Nan Toby Tyrrell, Diane Walker, Morrie Warshawski and Erin McCluskey Wheeler. The visual artists of the exhibition are Pamela Anneser, Brandin Barón, Marilynn Barr, Neil Berkowitz, Amy Broderick, Stephanie Damoff, Suzanne Dittenber, Timm Duffy, Nicole Edens, Nicholas Gripp, Jeanette Hammerstein, Ann Huang, Sandee Johnson, Michael Jorgensen, Meg Kaczyk, Christopher Leitch, Andrea Lewicki, Ryan Lewis, Gordon Little, Annell Livingston, Sophia Moreau, Leslie Nichols, David Noble, Mary O’Shaughnessy, Robin Olsen, Carolyn Pampalone Rabbers, Tami Phelps, Sandra Rouverol, Egor Shokoladov, Matthew Smucker , Jeanne Toal, Roger Travis, Fred Videon, Cynthia Laureen Vogt and Dana Weir. Northwind Art is dedicated to the mission of cultivating the arts through education, exhibitions and the promotion of artists – with two galleries and online courses and workshops.









