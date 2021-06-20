Dwarf Bollywood performers who have been out of work since the country’s first lockdown last year have now turned to Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Salman Khan for help. There are around 70 dwarf performers in Bollywood and most of them rely on acting and live entertainment.

Actor Dipak Soni, who worked with Akshay Kumar, reportedly said he contacted Sonu Sood and received a call from his office. He said they assumed he wanted help but called his colleagues and is waiting for a response on it. Soni said that another of his colleagues contacted Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation and they are now awaiting a response for the same. He also said that around 8-10 members receive Rs. 1,500 from the foundation.

Soni also contacted Aarif Khan of the Lookalike association who organized ration kits for around 35 dwarf artists living in Mumbai.

