Petition launched to help London-born actor Ace Ruele whose permanent residence has been revoked by Home Office





A London-born actor whose residence status has been revoked by the Home Office has started a petition for permanent residence, allaying fears of being deported to a country he has visited twice. Father of three children and EastEnders Actor Ace Ruele Kentake Aristotles, 33, was born in London to a Jamaican family. As his mother did not have British nationality, he was granted indefinite leave. He was jailed for three years at the age of 19 after being convicted of offenses, including robbery, and was threatened with deportation shortly after the offense. The latest exclusives and the most cutting-edge analyzes, organized for your inbox The father of three has since turned his life around, building a successful acting career and working to deliver rehabilitation programs to youth alongside the Met Police. But in 2016, the Home Office changed the residence status of actors. Later, after years of threats of deportation, he was granted a limited residence permit in 2019, which must be renewed every 30 months at a cost of 2,389. If that status expires, Mr. Ruele could be deported to Jamaica, a country he has visited twice in his life. Under the terms of a limited leave, the actor will not be able to receive allowances if he needed to travel abroad for work because he does not have a passport, which means he had to refuse any allowances. Jobs. Ahead of Windrush Day on June 22, acting union Equity started a petition calling on the Home Office to allow Mr Ruele to be granted indefinite leave so he can stay in the UK free of charge. The actor said: While I am not directly affected by the Windrush scandal, I can understand the persecution many faced and the Home Office still faces. My heart goes out to them all, because my fight is their fight and the Home Office must be held accountable for its ruthless behavior. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: Mr Kentakes’ indefinite residence permit has been revoked on the grounds of criminality. He was subsequently granted a limited residence permit which allows him to stay and work in the UK. It is incorrect to state that he risks deportation.

