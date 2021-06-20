Hollywood Insider Defending Israel

My attempt to counter anti-Israel propaganda, one conversation at a time.

I’m a Hollywood insider, but I stealthily fly under the radar. No bombastic banner in the public square. No virtual meetings to merge a militant army. Don’t take advantage of my millions of social media followers.

A month ago, when Hamas fired 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians, social media exploded with “Free Palestine” propaganda. Millions of lies and misleading messages have castigated “the atrocities of Israel’s apartheid colonial regime which commits genocide and ethnically cleanses defenseless Palestinians in an open-air prison camp.”

With the unique ability of social media to confirm and exaggerate prejudice, Vox Media has called it the “TikTok Intifada”.

My colleagues repost news and infographics that only tell the Palestinian narrative – not because they are malicious, but because of the group thinking facilitated by social media. It is much easier to gain likes and shares by siding with Hamas.

Although Hamas has a stated goal of destroying the State of Israel, uninformed influencers (who probably cannot point to Israel on a map) are unknowingly perpetuating a narrative where genocidal Hamas is framed in the parlance of the struggle for freedom.

As a member of the entertainment industry with a large audience, it would be professional suicide to publicly promote a pro-Israel line.

Proof: Hollywood Wonder Woman Gal Gadot recently tweeted, “Israel deserves to live as a free and secure nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. Yet this sentiment for peace and respect on both sides has been hit with a barrage of hatred and condemnation. In 2019, when Demi Lovato published an article about a “magical” trip to Israel, social justice warriors forced her to apologize: “I’m sorry if I hurt or offended anyone.

In such a toxic environment, there is no attempt to have a conversation. There is no way to win.

Individual response

But if I couldn’t make my Zionism public, I could at least engage in private conversations.. So I started reaching out to colleagues – artists, directors, videographers, musicians and agents – to engage in one-on-one conversations, with the goal of getting them thinking before posting inflammatory information about issues that They do not understand.

I have to walk on eggshells and not show any bias on one side or the other. I therefore emphasize how innocent people are being killed in this conflict and that we each have a responsibility to educate ourselves before we jump on the bandwagon.

“Spend time understanding different perspectives before you form an opinion. Does Hamas Share Your Progressive Values? Who do you think is more aligned with your social agenda – Gaza City or Tel Aviv? You may only have one side of the story and you may unknowingly publish damaging propaganda. “

Progressive march

It’s no secret that Hollywood is dominated by progressive values. The problem is “intersectionality”, where “Free Palestine” aligns with other popular progressive causes like LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter, all brought together in a pact of mutual support.

Israel used to be a progressive cause and now pro-Hamas militants with strategic good sense have reversed the rhetoric. Today you cannot be in tune with the progressive agenda while being pro-Israel. You cannot be for one and not for the other.

As proof: a recent LGBTQ event in Chicago where the organizers expelled Jewish participants for displaying pride flags containing the Star of David.

Racism in America has historically been white on black, and this narrative is projected onto the Middle East. “White people hurt these brown people,” progressive thinking says, “so I have to choose the side of the brown people. The white group cannot be the victim of racism or any form of oppression because they are in a position of power.

Since the Jews of America are mostly European-Ashkenazi, most Americans see Israel through the prism of privilege or white supremacy. Pro-Palestinian activism is thus framed as a matter of “bringing down rich white men and, anyway, maybe the Jews deserve it.” As one progressive noted wryly, “when you’re an incredibly powerful army where most of the casualties are on the other side, it’s hard to come off as the right guy.”

In reality, Israel is a multiracial society – Moroccans, Ethiopians, Egyptians – where a majority of the Jewish population is not white.

Yet, by association, American Jews are collectively linked to the actions of a foreign government. This is hypocrisy, because no progressive would tolerate saying, “I cannot support Chinese Americans because of China’s treatment of Uyghurs” or “I cannot support Muslims because the Saudi Arabia bombs children in Yemen ”.

NO PEACE

This instinctive post for “Free Palestine” does nothing to create peace. A snowball effect occurs when anti-Semites play on people’s ignorance to create more hatred against Jews around the world. On TikTok, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor wished her followers “Shabbat Shalom” – and received a torrent of abuse from “pro-Palestinian” activists who left comments such as “Happy Holocaust.” And “Peace be upon Hitler”. The idea that “Hitler was right” has been tweeted tens of thousands of times – even “trending” on Twitter during the conflict.

This spread of anti-Semitic disinformation online translates into real-world ugliness. Last month saw a 500% increase in anti-Semitic incidents, as car trailers with Palestinian flags roamed the streets of New York and Los Angeles, shouting “Death to the Jews” and “Free Palestine,” while cursing , throwing bottles, burning flags and attacking Jews.

I was born in a place where Jews are persecuted and saw how ugly it can get. Although I live in the Diaspora, I know that the State of Israel is crucial to the future of Jews everywhere. Ultimately, the “Free Palestine” movement is a cover-up to eliminate Israel.

My one-on-one conversations were my modest attempt to defend our people from dangerous and malicious lies. There are many enemies and many “bots” that do the dirty work 24/7.

The Jewish people are few in number, and our efforts may never turn the tide on social media. But if we all reach out to a few people in our circles and articulate our support for Israel in a way that is heard even on the progressive camp, that in itself is a success. This moves the needle a little in the right direction and, just as important, strengthens our own pride in our Jewish heritage.

Photo credit: Unsplash, Peter Fitzpatrick