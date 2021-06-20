“Widespread Panic” By James EllroyExBulletin

the Fiction Crime Demon Dog is back, and this time around it’s all about bad business, crooked cops, perverts, prowlers and putzo politicians more than ever, and that says it all. that of James Ellroy Generalized panic is the quintessential Ellroy, but with enough alliteration, Hollyweird flavor, alcohol, damsels in distress, communist conspiracies and extortion to make it the most Ellroy novel he has ever written.

Back in the 1950s in Los Angeles, Freddy Otash was the man to know and the man who knew it all, and he had photos and audio of everything. And that was in real life, not just in Ellroy’s fictional account of Otash’s escapades, which notably includes an (un) famous photo of Marlon Brando in a very compromising position. Ex-cop turned private investigator then quickly became the beating heart of Confidential magazine, Otash had Hollywood in his pocket and was embroiled in secrecy, racketeering, and blackmail with everyone from James Dean who worked for him for a time to Senator John F. Kennedy.

Confidential was the first outrageous rag of its time, and appearing on its pages was a nightmare for many celebrities and politicians. Otash was running the show, and Generalized panic chronicles his rise and eventual downfall as he becomes an informant while following a series of plots that include finding Rock Hudson a fake wife to hide his homosexuality and cover up Kennedy’s misdeeds to protect his political career.

“Baby, it’s time to CONFESS.” Thus begins Otash’s account of his time with Confidential and the series of people he interacted with, knew dark secrets, protected and blackmailed, and it’s an impressive list: Paul Newman, Ava Gardner, Marlon Brando, Senator John F. Kennedy, Liz Taylor, Ingrid Bergman, John Wayne, Burt Lancaster, Alfred Hitchcock and James Dean, to name a few. Ellroy brings them all to the page with a single voice and crushes them in a tumultuous, hyperviolent and sleazy tale of the Reds, the Feds, drugs, panty raids, dirty movies, secret dates, political unrest. and shady pasts.

More than a single plot, Generalized panic brings together the most important events Otash has been involved in, exposing the best and worst of his life in a rhizomatic, paranoid tale that mixes fact and fiction while exposing the magazine’s darkest dealings, the Hollywood elite, from the FBI and the LAPD.

There’s a lot of great stuff here, but Otash’s voice is what makes Generalized panic wildly entertaining and memorable. Fast, crisp, and with a level of alliteration that dances between bright and ridiculous, Otash’s voice is unlike anything else in contemporary fiction. He also contextualizes 1950s Hollyweird in full sin-emascope and nails the political gestalt of the decade, especially in Los Angeles. Here’s how Otash describes the scene from a Hollywood influencer debut porn movie:

“It is the egalitarian epicenter of postwar America. It is a colossal convergence of the golden and the beautiful, the tainted and the insane, the sordid and the low. That seedy summit set the tone for the battered and fractured thrill that is our nation today. “

Besides his memorable voice, Otash is, surprisingly, a likable character. He’s constantly scouring everyone for dirt and installing bugs in Los Angeles motel homes and rooms, but in his mind he’s a legend, it’s Freon Freddy, Shakedown’s shaman, the Tattle. Tyrant who holds Hollywood hostage, the Freewheeling Freedy O. However, he’s smart enough to recognize the nature of his business and hers: “I’m a Perv dog. We’re nocturnal nativists. Our kind kneels at the fall of moon and comes alive at night. We seek help in the scent of secret, half-hidden lives. We watch, prowl, burglar, enter, SEEK. “

When the authorities turn Otash into an informant, his change is palpable, but his nature remains unbreakable and despite “riding a wave of sick self-pity”, he remains “on the verge of pouncing”. Despite all the horrible things he does and all the nasty exhibits he puts out, Otash comes across as a natural Hollywood animal, the inevitable result of the dirty world he inhabited.

This book contains everything Ellroy has been obsessed with during his career. There are echoes of American tabloid here, the Black Dahlia makes its appearance, and it is a spiritual companion for LA Confidential. Nazi paraphernalia and junk movies abound. However, Ellroy feels cool, and as Freddy O goes-va-vooms on the lurking hot swallowing Dexedrine and swallowing Old Crow for breakfast, buckling up and reading on becomes the only option.

Generalized panic is a black macho game with historically accurate racist, sexist and homophobic remarks. Anyone who has ever read Ellroy or heard him speak knows his penchant for the belly of 1950s Hollywood can make his job… dangerous for the job. But the astonishing explosion of language it applies to the page here is well worth the detour. The “foul owl with death’s growl” as Ellroy calls himself, embodies Freddy Otash so well that it reads like a real confession, and it’s more outrageous than anything that has ever been printed in the sordid pages of Confidential.

Gabino Iglesias is an author, literary critic, and teacher living in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter at @Gabino_Iglesias.