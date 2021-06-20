On this History Day – June 20 – Almanac





Today is Sunday, June 20, the 171st day of 2021 with 194 to follow. Today is the first day of summer. The moon is growing. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. People born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include author / playwright Lillian Hellman in 1905; actor Errol Flynn in 1909; musician Chet Atkins in 1924; World War II actor / hero Audie Murphy, Medal of Honor winner, 1925; actor Martin Landau in 1928; actor Olympia Dukakis in 1931; actor James Tolkan in 1931 (90 years old); actor Danny Aiello in 1933; actor John Mahoney in 1940; Len Dawson, 1935 Football Hall of Fame member (86); songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys in 1942 (age 79); singer Anne Murray in 1945 (76); Bob Vila television handyman in 1946 (75 years old); concert pianist Andre Watts in 1946 (75 years old); singer Lionel Richie in 1949 (72 years old); former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in 1950 (71 years old); actor John Goodman in 1952 (69 years old); musician Michael Anthony in 1954 (67 years old); actor Nicole Kidman in 1967 (54); actor Josh Lucas in 1971 (50); actor Tika Sumpter in 1980 (41); actor / singer Alisan Porter in 1981 (40); actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse in 1989 (32). At this date in history: In 1214, the University of Oxford in England was chartered. In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Massachusetts acquitted Lizzy Borden of the ax murders of her father and stepmother. In 1898, the United States Navy captured Guam, the largest of the Pacific Mariana Islands, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted US citizenship in 1950. In 1900, in response to widespread foreign encroachment on China’s national affairs, Chinese nationalists launched the so-called Boxer Rebellion in Beijing. In 1945, Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, Jr. approved the relocation of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun was going to lead the US space program. In 1963, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed to establish a direct line of communication between Washington and Moscow. In 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to support George Wallace of Alabama for the presidency. In 1977, oil began to flow through Alaska’s $ 7.7 billion, 789 mile pipeline. In 1988, the commander of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Henri Namphy, declared himself leader of Haiti in a military coup to overthrow President Leslie Manigat. In 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin. In 2004, Pakistan and India reached a nuclear test ban agreement. In 2009, insurgents, who launched a series of attacks as US troops withdrew from Iraq as planned, detonated a truck bomb near a Shiite mosque in northern Iraq, killing 82 people and injuring 250. In 2010, Juan Manuel Santos easily defeated former Bogota mayor Antanas Mockus to become President of Colombia. In 2019, Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president in 14 years to visit North Korea when he met with leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. A thought for the day: “I can’t and don’t want to cut off my consciousness to match this year’s fashion.” – American screenwriter Lillian Hellman

