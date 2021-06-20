Shekhar Suman’s mother dies; Actor says I feel orphaned and devastated

Shekhar Suman has witnessed a tremendous personal loss in his life. He shared the sad news with his fans on Twitter.

In an unhappy actor, Shekhar Suman’s mother has passed away. She hadn’t been doing well for quite some time as the actor himself shared. As reported, her mother had a kidney transplant but fell ill last week and died of cardiac arrest on June 17. The actor took to his official Twitter account and shared the sad news with fans. He mentioned in his tweet that he felt orphaned and devastated after his death.

He tweeted, My beloved mother whom I loved the most in the world has left for her heavenly abode yday I feel orphaned and devastated Thank you Mom for being there for all of us all the time I will miss you until to my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings. Of note, he had shared the news of his mother’s illness on Twitter and asked fans to pray for her. He had mentioned, My mother is extremely critical. My heart sinks. She is fighting a fierce battle. Pray to Lord Shiva to give him the strength to come out of this crisis. Need your prayers.

After his tweet, many fans offered their condolences and wrote: For the late soul Shekhar ji you will have to stay strong! No mother wants her child 2b to be sad under any circumstances! No pain is as piercing as losing your parents, sp ur Maa! Shout it out Shekhar ji, don’t hold back your tears, if it can ease this raw pain!

Take a look at his tweet here:

My beloved mom i loved the most in the world is gone for her heavenly abode yday i feel orphaned and devastated thank you mom for being there for all of us all the time i will miss you till my last breath .

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings Shekhar Suman (khar shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

Note, on March 15, the actor shared a photo on his Instagram and revealed that he had taken his mother to be vaccinated.

