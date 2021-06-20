Massimiliano Siccardi talks about the Immersive Van Gogh

5 minutes with Massimiliano Siccardi

It’s late afternoon in Rome and the director of the internationally renowned “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibition is tinkering with it. “We are almost in total containment at the moment,” said the Italian multimedia guru. “I have a large photo of van Gogh behind me and I work a lot. There are always adaptations of shows for different cities like Vegas. “

“Immersive Van Gogh”, which will debut on July 1 at The Shops at Crystals, invites the public to enter the awe-inspiring and emotional works of post-impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh through art, light, music, movement and imagination. In this effort, 500,000 cubic feet of immersive projections, including 60,000 video images and 90,000,000 pixels, mirror the artist’s catalog of more than 2,000 works.

Siccardi’s productions in Paris have been seen by more than 2 million visitors. One of them was recently featured on Netflix’s “Emily in Paris”.

Sin City is the ninth location for the van Gogh show, which also stops in Toronto, San Francisco and Chicago.

Why was it important to bring the exhibit to Las Vegas?

Vegas was very important to me. It was actually a dream come true. It’s such a vibrant city with people from all over the world there. It’s great that this show is spending time in Vegas.

Do you have a favorite Vegas time spent?

I have a confession! Vegas is actually very interesting to me, but I’ve never been there. Some of my work has gone to Vegas over the years, but every time for one reason or another, I couldn’t be there with it. Hopefully I’ll find the time to fly over in July. We’ll see how it goes. I feel like I know Vegas. It’s like New York or Hollywood. I’ve seen so many movies about these places that I feel like I’ve been there.

What does the success of this show mean to you?

It’s a success, which makes me very happy, especially since it’s a very particular look at van Gogh’s work, but also a look at Vincent as a man. He transformed the world with this art and gave us so many different perceptions of life.

Explain the immersive part of the show.

That’s what makes this feeling special. By immersive, I mean that people will have an experience of their own. It’s nice that you can have multiple people in the same place with other people. You share a space, in complete safety. I love being able to see each person go through different reactions to the same piece of art.

What is the endless attraction of Vincent van Gogh?

It’s a bit of a paradox. Everyone was afraid of him when he was alive. They said: “But he’s crazy! But that’s also exactly why everyone loves it. We recognize little pieces of Vincent and his madness in us.

What is the biggest challenge in creating this facility?

The biggest challenge for me is making sure the viewer is completely immersed in the experience. But it’s not like a movie where you capture a point of view. In this case, a person can turn around and see so many other points of view. The biggest challenge, then, was to create a 360-degree view of van Gogh every minute. I had to make sure that every moment told a story, which required writing a script and then choosing images that belonged to that script.

Do you have a favorite painting?

Yes, it is the portrait with the severed ear. If you look at his gaze in this work, you can see that he was a visionary. He was always anxious. This is also why van Gogh was not famous during his lifetime. He was so advanced that people couldn’t understand him. He was a visionary. vangoghvegas.com