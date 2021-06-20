Roman Kemp is a millionaire | Entertainment





Roman Kemp is a millionaire. DJ Capital Breakfast has seen his fortune swell over the past year, thanks in large part to a number of joint ventures he has undertaken with his famous father, Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp. According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, the couple received 150,000 to model men’s clothing for Marks and Spencer, and they each receive 10,000 per episode of their ITV show “Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best,” of which 22 episodes were screened. last year and 44 more. are scheduled for 2021. Plus, Roman and Martin earn 42,000 per set of “Celebrity Gogglebox”, and they’ve also been on ITV’s “DNA Journey” together. The couple’s fortunes could rise further, as sources told the publication the father / son duo were “inundated with offers” for new advertising campaigns and sponsorship deals. The 28-year-old broadcaster previously explained how “lucky” he felt to be working with his father during the coronavirus pandemic. He said: “We were so lucky. Working together meant we could see each other. [during lockdown]. It was a lifeline and something I am truly grateful for. “ Earlier this year, Roman admitted he almost took his own life in 2018 during his 13-year battle with depression. Speaking in the documentary ‘Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency’, he told his mother, Shirlie Holliman: “It’s really hard and it’s hard for me to tell you. That day, I thought about going to the station and jumping in front of a train. I’m sorry I never told you that. Roman – who has been on antidepressants since the age of 15 – explained how touched he was by fears that he had only succeeded because of his father. He added, “On everything: how I looked, what I was doing wrong at work, am I doing my job because of who my dad is ?, am I a good boyfriend?” I remember thinking to myself: what’s the point? Why am I continuing?

