I loved my deer clock, but things have changed

DEAR ABBY: Several years ago when my daughter and her husband were a young family with two boys, they gave me a large wall clock with sound, lighting and a woodland background with deer.

It was a thoughtful gift, as I was a deer hunter with a bow. I loved it and I’m sure they didn’t need to spend the money on a Christmas present for me.

My problem is that we have since retired and moved. I no longer have room to hang the clock, and it no longer matches my decor. I don’t want to hurt her, and it hurts to think about getting rid of her.

Would it be corny to ask her if she would like to get it back, explaining my reasoning? An alternative would be to give it to her sister who also lives in Florida now. If I had to do it, should I tell my gift giving daughter?

DEAR MOM: When your daughter comes to visit you, she will notice that the clock is missing.

Talk to him. Explain that since you moved, you no longer have room for the beautiful clock she gave you and ask her what she would like you to do with it, including giving it to her sister who might be able to use it. enjoy as you did.

There will be less guilt for you and less hurt feelings for your daughter if you keep everything open and honest.

DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 40 years. My beloved mother-in-law passed away two years ago. She had always been my “buffer” against the rest of my husband’s family – two brothers and their families and her stepfather, neither of whom looked after me.

When we came from out of state I could be sure that alongside my MIL I would be comfortable and loved, while my husband hung out with his siblings.

After his death, some things hurt me, and now I have to decide whether to accompany my husband when he goes to visit him.

I know if I do, I’ll be left alone and isolated on a couch while the rest of them socialize elsewhere, and I dread that thought. My husband doesn’t seem to understand how much I fear this. Please advise.

DEAR MISSING: Unless your husband is an ostrich with his head in the ground, he must have noticed how his siblings and their families have treated you over the past 40 years. If it escaped him, give him chapter and verse!

There is no law that says you “must” accompany him on these visits, and frankly I see no reason why you should not plan activities pleasurable for yourself in his absence. Give it a try. You may find you like it.

DEAR READERS: I want to wish a Happy Father’s Day to fathers all over the world – biological fathers, stepfathers, foster and adoptive fathers, grandfathers and all those caring men who mentor children and fill the role of absent fathers.

PS And a big thumbs up to dual role moms. I applaud you all, today and every day.

