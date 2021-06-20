Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says His Songs Made Akshay Kumar Star: “They Called Him Poor Man’s Mithun Chakraborty” | Bollywood





Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya believes he should be credited with the success of movie stars such as Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Abhijeet said in an interview that Akshay was previously known as “poor man’s Mithun Chakraborty”. Abhijeet Bhattacharya is the voice behind several ’90s hits such as Sheher Ki Ladki, Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main and more. He said he’s only made to sing for the stars. Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and is often on the list of the richest people in the world in the entertainment industry. “I was made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how well I sing, if the person is not a star, it’s no good. There is Shah Rukh Khan on one side. and there’s Suniel Shetty on the other. Now SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks and Suniel has that rough, tough appeal attached to him. Every time someone decides to put on a song for Suniel she had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for Suniel and SRK. All my songs illustrated by the two actors were a success, “he said in an interview with India.com. “My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched he was not a star. He was previously known as Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty as Mithun was known as Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan . Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star be it Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor or Rajesh Khanna. Akshay became a star after Khiladi (1992 film for which Abhijeet had sung many popular songs including Waada Raha Sanam), and all his films were titled Khiladi later. My voice has It’s the actors who weren’t stars before but my songs turned them into stars, “he added. Read also : Rhea Chakraborty Shares Father’s Day Post For Dad, Called Fauji Ki Beti: “I’m Sorry Times Have Been Tough” Abhijeet was recently seen in an episode of Indian Idol 12. After the appearance, he criticized the reality TV judges for their inexperience and told Bollywood Spy in an interview, “I told them (to Indian Idol team), I’m not asking for work, I’m asking what’s rightfully mine. People work under me. I’m the employer. They call people who sang four songs in their lives. You put those people who haven’t served music on trial. They’re just commercial. They ‘gave hit songs, but they gave nothing to music.’

