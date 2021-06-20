Five pioneering black ballerinas: “We must have a voice” | Arts

Last May, adrift in a world suddenly without ties, five former ballerinas came together to form the 152nd Street Black Ballet Legacy. Every Tuesday afternoon, they tune in to Zoom from across the country to remember their time together with Dance Theater of Harlem, feeling that first audience’s magical shift from skepticism to awe.
The life of a pioneer, life in times of pandemic: they have been friends for more than half a century and have supported each other in times much more difficult than this last disorienting year. When people were looking for all kinds of comfort, something to give a purpose or shape to the days, these five women looked to their common past.
In their comfy and disjointed weekly Zoom meetings, punctuated with the occasional laughter and tears, they revisited the fabulous lives of their former lives. Amid the George Floyd murder and a pandemic disproportionately affecting the black community, women have made it their goal to tackle yet another injustice. They wanted to re-inscribe the struggles and exploits of those early years at the Dance Theater of Harlem into a cultural narrative that so often seems to sideline black excellence.
There have been so many African American stories that have been denied or pushed back, said Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, 64, who first pitched the idea of an inheritance council to other women. We must have a voice.
They knew as young ballet students that they would never be chosen for roles like Clara in The Nutcracker or Odette / Odile in Le Lac des Cygnes. Their teachers told them to switch to modern dance or aim for the Alvin Ailey company if they wanted to dance professionally, whether or not they felt alive on pointe.
Arthur Mitchell was like a beacon for women. Mitchell, the New York City Ballet’s first principal black dancer and protégé of choreographer George Balanchine, had one mission: to create a home for black dancers to achieve heights of excellence without being hampered by ignorance or tradition. Flamed by the assassination of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., he founded the Dance Theater of Harlem in 1969 with Karel Shook.
Lydia Abarca-Mitchell, Gayle McKinney-Griffith and Sheila Rohan were the founding dancers of her new company with McKinney-Griffith, 71, soon taking on the role of her first ballet mistress. Over the decade, Shelton-Benjamin and Marcia Sells have joined as first generation dancers.
Abarca-Mitchell, 70, spent her childhood in joyless ballet lessons, but never saw a real performance until the age of 17 at the invitation of Mitchell, her new teacher. I’ll never forget what Arthur did onstage, she said about her puck in A Midsummer Nights Dream at the New York City Ballet during a shoot on Tuesday in January. He made ballet so natural. Suddenly it wasn’t just that ethereal thing anymore. I felt it in my bones.
Marcia Sells, 61, recalled being 9 years old and watching Abarca-Mitchell, McKinney-Griffith and Rohan perform with the Dance Theater in her hometown of Cincinnati. There were black ballerinas in front of me, Sells said during a video call in April. This moment was the difference in my life. Otherwise, I don’t think it would have been possible for me to consider a career in ballet.
Shelton-Benjamin left her ballet company in Denver, where she was the only black dancer, declining invitations from the Joffrey Ballet and the American Ballet Theater, after reading an article about the Dance Theater of Harlem in Dance magazine. Abarca-Mitchell was sure the questions covered the first black woman to have this honor. At her hearing in Harlem, Shelton-Benjamin saw members of the company hand-dye their shoes, ribbons and tights to match their skin tones. Here, no traditional ballet rose would interrupt the beauty of their lines. I had never seen a black ballerina before, let alone quite a business, Shelton-Benjamin, 64, said in a Zoom meeting in February. All I could think of was, where have you guys been?
Getting together at the time, at the height of the civil rights movement, allowed them to make a career while challenging a ballet culture claimed by whites. We were suddenly ambassadors, said Abarca-Mitchell. And we were all in the same boat.
They traveled to American cities that presented such a hostile environment that Mitchell would cancel the performance that evening for fear his company would feel disrespectful. But they also danced for kings, queens and presidents. In 1979, a Washington Post review declared their dance to be a purer realization of the Balanchinese ideal than anyone else. Their behind-the-scenes adventures were just as electric, like the night in Manchester when Mick Jagger invited them to town. We walked into the club with him and everyone walked away, Shelton-Benjamin said.
Cultural memory can be false and short-sighted. Abarca-Mitchell was the first black ballerina for a large company, performing works like Balanchines Agon and Bugaku and William Dollars Le Combat aux raves. During a Zoom session in April, she said she first realized how excluded she was from history when her daughter went online to prove to a friend that her mother was the first black ballerina. . But all she found was the name of Misty Copeland, hailed as the first. And my daughter was so angry. She said: Where is your name? Where’s your name It was a wake-up call.
As Abarca-Mitchell paused to wipe his eyes, Shelton-Banjamin stepped in: I want to echo what Lydia said. There was a time when I asked the women: Did it really all happen? Was I really a lead dancer? And Lydia said to me: Don’t do that! Yes you were. Were there to tell you, you were.
Sells pursued a career that included serving as Dean of Harvard Law School, until she left this year to become the Metropolitan Operas’ first director of diversity. Shelton-Benjamin is now a jeweler who recently obtained a diamond grading certification. She, along with Abarca-Mitchell, McKinney-Griffith and Rohan, continues to train and teach dance. They all have families, including another grandchild en route to McKinney-Griffith, who broke the good news to whoops on a recent call.
Dance Theater saved them from being the only ones in a room. The work was so hard, the expectations so high, the mission so urgent, that those early days demanded a family support system among the dancers. Someone would take you under their wing and say, you’re my daughter, sister or brother, McKinney-Griffith said. Men have done it too. Karlya was my little sister, and we’ve babysat her over the years.
As in any family, relationships are complicated. Women say they feel excluded from the Dance Theater of Harlem today. They are rarely called upon to participate in workshops or consultations on the ballets taught to them by Mitchell. During his memorial service in 2018, they cried in the pews without recognizing him. Were like orphans, Rohan said with a laugh during a Zoom session. If the outside world is neglecting us, that seems like one more reason for the Dance Theater of Harlem to embrace us.
Virginia Johnson, co-founder, is now the artistic director of the company. She took the helm in 2013 when the Dance Theater returned after an eight-year hiatus caused by financial instability. It makes me sad to think they feel left out, Johnson said in a phone interview. And it’s not because I don’t want it. It’s just because I can’t handle it. I’ve probably missed a few opportunities, but it’s not like I haven’t thought about the value of what they bring to the business. They are the body, soul, spirit of the Dance Theater of Harlem.
We all think, love and respect what Arthur Mitchell did, she added, but these are the people he worked with to create this business.
By the end of May, all five members of the 152nd Street Black Ballet Legacy were fully immunized. They traveled from Denver, Atlanta, Connecticut, South Jersey and, in Sells’ case, five blocks north of the Dance Theater of Harlem for a merry reunion. There are so many different things now in the 152nd Street building. The old fire escape staircase in Studio 3 where they were catching their breath or wiping away tears of frustration is gone. The same goes for the large industrial fans in the corners of the room, replaced by central air conditioning. But they can still feel their leader all around them in the room. Crying, Abarca-Mitchell told McKinney-Griffith, I miss Arthur. (Although they all laughed imagining his response to their inheritance advice. I believe he would try to control us, Rohan said. What are you doing now? Why are you doing this? Let me suggest that. )
The body remembers. In Studio 3, all Shelton-Benjamin had to do was hum a few notes from Balanchines Serenade and say and for the women to majestically sweep their right arm. These women help validate my worth, said Abarca-Mitchell afterwards. I don’t want to take it for granted that people should recognize Lydia Abarca. But when I’m with them, I feel like I’m back then. Important.