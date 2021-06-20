Entertainment
Dwarf artists ask for support from Salman Khan and Sonu Sood
The pandemic and the lockdown have changed everyone’s lives over the past year. Several people have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and are struggling to make ends meet. Our film industry has been severely affected by this pandemic where junior artists, background dancers, makeup crews, on-site hobbyists and several others have been severely affected by the pandemic and have asked Bollywood stars for their support.
Today, in a Times of India report, we learn that dwarf artists have asked Sonu Sood and Salman Khan for help. Dwarf artists have been out of work since the first lockdown, as shootings have declined and now there aren’t many opportunities. Dipak Soni – a dwarf artist who has worked with people like Akshay Kumar spoke to TOI and said he contacted Sonu Sood’s office and asked for help, “I contacted Sonu Sood and I got a call from his office but they thought I wanted help but told them my coworkers needed it and if it could be done and I’m waiting for their support Another coworker spoke to Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation, we are now awaiting a response for the same. 8-10 members are receiving Rs 1500 from them, “he said.
Sonu had also contacted Aarif Khan of the Lookalike association. Aarif Khan organized ration kits for nearly 35 dwarves artists who live in Bombay. Aarif also spoke on the daily and explained how he managed to get ration kits for the dwarves. “Actor Raju Srivastav and Suhail Khandwani, who is the administrator of Haji Ali and Mahim Dargah provided us with ration kits which we distributed to dwarf performers.”
Dipak Soni reveals that there are nearly 70 dwarf artists in Mumbai and they do not all come from established families or supported financially by their families. Hopefully professional life will resume soon for them and our stars can help them in these difficult times.
