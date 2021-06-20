Kumar Sanu: #WorldMusicDay Kumar Sanu: Bollywood should prioritize music and never consider it secondary | Hindi movie news





The melodic 90s and the music albums of Bollywood super hits like ‘Aashiqui’, ‘Saajan’, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Sadak’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Damini’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, have a thing in common Kumar Sanu. Not many people know that the legendary singer did not grow up with the dream of becoming a playback singer in the Hindi film industry. On World Music Day, in an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, he says, I started out as a tabla player. Once, during a show, I had to go on stage and sing. It was when people started to applaud me for my singing that I felt I could sing. So it was the audience that made me aware of my potential. It was around 1979-80, I realized that I could make a profession out of it and that people really liked my singing. This is what motivated me to become a singer.



For him, music is his life. He tells us: Without music I can’t think of anything. It is the best therapy in the world and when you need to recover from any type of pain it brings pleasure, peace, happiness. After decades of working closely with the biggest banners in the Hindi film industry, Kumar Sanu has seen it all and talks about the current scenario in Bollywood, he tells us, The most important thing Bollywood should pay attention to is first is the music, then the story and then the direction and other things. Music used to come first and it was one of the biggest selling points for any movie. It was only through the music that people knew about the release of the films. Bollywood should think about it again, prioritize music and never see it as secondary. He adds, of course. a lot of changes have happened in the music industry that need to happen and technically we have all progressed. The only thing I don’t like is that we lose the charm of Indian music and maintain that we should make changes. We have to keep and prioritize the melody and the right lyrics, otherwise there is no depth in the song. We have evolved a lot in terms of technology, correction machines have arrived which is a good thing, but in all of this we are losing our originality which must come back. When we ask him about the rise of independent music and how it has really developed over the past two years, he says: Independent music is good for all time because there is no interference. from person, you get freedom and many new talents come by themselves through this. Meanwhile, independent music has really improved and I think more of this type of music should come out. Many companies interfere because singers are unlucky in a movie, or if a singer becomes successful, then they are forced to sing the same type of songs. Independent music is the best way for singers to show their versatility.

