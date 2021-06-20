Outlander actor Sam Heughan among clients of new company making minibars from whiskey barrels





Oak & Black was created during the lockdown by Freddie Main, who was previously a professor of design and technology for more than two decades. The East Lothian-based company, which has just made its first placement under the UK government’s Kickstart program to help young people find jobs, hand selects barrels from a cooperage to create a mini bar with a Complete center shelf, intelligent system lighting, integrated magnetic bottle opener, personalized hand-stamped metal label and unique barrel number to trace its origins. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Timber company Fife strengthens portfolio with hit on Glasgow countertop specialist < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The bars feature a personalized hand-stamped metal tag and a unique barrel number to trace its origins. Image: contributed. Other products on offer made from reclaimed materials include bottle racks, engraved barrel end wall brackets, whiskey boards for drams, gin blocks, and bespoke products including signage, tables and coasters for a new coffee company owned by former Scotland International Jim Hamilton and a whiskey barrel display stand for the Ondine restaurant in Edinburgh. Prior to launching the company, Mr. Main was also part of Scotland Touch’s senior mixed World Cup team. Following the tournament in Malaysia 2019, he contracted an illness that resulted in post-viral fatigue, which he continues to manage. During lockdown last year, a period when his energy was starting to improve after he had been off work since January 2020, he decided to set up a whiskey bar for one of his friends, and the request made snowball. Mr Main, who is also a life coach, said he is very happy that his new business is definitely going in the right direction, especially getting orders for people like Sam Heughan, Jim Hamilton and Cask88, and hiring my first staff member. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7%"/> Freddie Main decided to quit teaching and focus on his dream of making products from reclaimed wood. Image: contributed. He is also set to speak about his entrepreneurial story at an online business networking event on June 24 and said: I can’t wait to share my story on moving from employee to owner. independent business and chasing my dreams at the next Love Your Business networking event. Love Your Business Networking Club, established in 2018 by Michelle Brown of the eponymous public relations agency, is designed to help bring businesses together to share contacts, referrals, and help each other. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos