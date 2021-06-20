With its aggressive financial strategy, Disneyland sets the price for its most loyal fans





One hundred dollar sandwiches. Two hundred dollar park tickets per person. Eight hundred dollars worth of standard hotel rooms. Has Disneyland finally become too expensive? According to a recent study, the answer is yes.

Business Insider recently conducted a poll asking readers if they were planning on taking a Disney vacation this year. The result: People with income below $ 75,000 are the most likely to visit the mouse, while people with income over $ 150,000 are the least likely to visit. “Those who said they made between $ 50,000 and $ 74,999 a year were apparently the most eager to visit Disney,” Amanda Krause wrote. “Those who reported making between $ 25,000 and $ 49,999 per year were the second largest group to say they would consider visiting a Disney park this year.”

From what the company’s executive management indicates, however, Disney is targeting a much better-off customer – or, at least, one who won’t hesitate to pay higher prices for a much more limited experience than one who won’t hesitate to pay higher prices for a much more limited experience. was offered previously. Since Disneyland reopened in April, tickets have been offered at premium rates, but without previously available entertainment like fireworks, parades and shows. Parking at the Mickey and Friends garage remains at its pre-pandemic cost, but without the tram service that transported customers to the park gates. Instead, customers drive most of a mile from their car to reach the park. Although Disneyland recently announced the return of the fireworks on July 4, no resumption of the shows, parades or streetcars has been announced. During a quarterly earnings call in February, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company was adopting a “more aggressive” financial strategy, “particularly at Disneyland.” It appears that this strategy has been implemented. Rather than flipping what was previously included in a park ticket, Disney focused on premium add-ons, like the $ 60 upgrade to get a higher score on the new Spider-Man ride and the $ 100 oversized sandwich at the new Pym Test Kitchen restaurant at Avengers Campus, a lot that has waited four hours to enter since it opened on June 4. The survey did not differentiate between Disneyland and Walt Disney World when asking about vacation plans, but overall, a Disneyland vacation is actually more expensive than an Orlando vacation. The cheapest room available for one night in July at a resort hotel in Walt Disney World is $ 163, at Disney’s All-Star Movies. That same night, the cheapest room in a Disneyland hotel is $ 463, at Disney’s Paradise Pier. Disneyland Hotel regularly hovers around $ 500 for a standard room, while Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel can charge around $ 800 for a standard room. While prices technically start at $ 104 per day for a full-day adult ticket to a park at Disneyland, less than the starting price of $ 109 from Walt Disney World, Disneyland tickets at this price point are not. available since the park reopened in April. According to Disneyland’s ticket pricing schedule, the first day the cheapest park ticket will be offered in 2021 is August 30. The most expensive ticket, a one-day level five Park Hopper, costs $ 209. At Walt Disney World, that same ticket tops out at $ 201. That’s not to say that Walt Disney World doesn’t also reduce its offerings and keep prices high. Florida Park recently announced a scaled-down version of its annual Halloween event, offering significantly less than in previous years, but for tickets that capped at $ 199. “For the Disney After Hours Boo Bash which runs from August 10 to October 31, you might expect it to cost less than Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, given that it’s a shorter event. with much less entertainment “, Jeff DePaoli wrote for Attractions magazine. Still, tickets for the Oct. 31 date sold out almost immediately.

The other main distinction between California and Florida theme parks: For Walt Disney World, customers can once again purchase annual passes. Although a new program has not been announced to replace the annual passes that Disneyland canceled earlier this year, indications from the company indicate that there will not actually be an annual pass program. . During a call to shareholders in May, Chapek described the replacement as a “frequent visitor program.” “He mentioned that the new ‘park loyalty and affinity program’ would aim to give frequent visitors to Disneyland access to the parks and potentially some perks,” said Dean Chapman. wrote for the Disney blog ParkSavers.com, “but nothing like the pass holders before”. Even without annual passes to keep costs down, Disney fans are filling the parks to capacity on both coasts almost every opening day this year. “Nostalgia doesn’t come cheap”, Rick Munarriz wrote of Disneyland’s reopening for The Motley Fool, “and the media giant now knows it more than ever.”





